Maple Leafs name Brad Treliving general manager

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Brad Treliving of Penticton, British Columbia as their new general manager. Treliving knows the pressures of being a general manager in a Canadian hockey market. He was the general manager of the Calgary Flames from 2014 to 2023.

Taking over from Kyle Dubas

Treliving takes over from Kyle Dubas of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Dubas was relieved of his duties on May 19. Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan was reportedly getting the indication that Dubas was having reservations of returning to the Maple Leafs as their general manager for next season. In a press conference, Dubas stated that the duties of Maple Leafs general manager had taken a significant toll on his family.

Not out of a job for long

It was only last month that the Calgary Flames parted ways with Treliving after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In addition to not coming to terms with Treliving, Calgary fired head coach Darryl Sutter too. The Flames have since named Craig Conroy of Potsdam, New York as their new general manager. Unlike Treliving, Conroy played in the National Hockey League, and had was with the Flames on two separate occasions.

Record with the Flames

The Flames had an overall record of 362 wins, 265 regulation losses and 73 losses in extra time. What may be surprising is that Treliving survived five different coaches in Calgary, as Bob Hartley, Glen Gulutzan, Bill Peters, Geoff Ward and Sutter were all the Flames’s bench bosses in Calgary while Treliving was in charge. It is fair to say that Treliving will not be the general manager for five different coaching changes in Toronto , due to the pressures of managing in the highest profile hockey market in the world.

Shanahan got a man with experience

When Shanahan was discussing what he was looking for in his new general manager, the one word that had the most significance was “experience”. That is something Dubas lacked, and that factor no doubt had a role in his ultimate release.