Maple Leafs part ways with general manager Kyle Dubas

The Toronto Maple Leafs have parted ways with General Manager Kyle Dubas of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario according to Rogers Sportsnet on Friday. Dubas had been the Maple Leafs general manager since May 11, 2018.

Even though the Maple Leafs did make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in four of the five seasons Dubas was in charge, the Maple Leafs only won one playoff series. That came in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the opening round.

Overall Record

Dubas had a respectable regular season record of 221 wins and 109 regulation losses with 42 losses in extra time. Over the last two seasons as the Maple Leafs general manager, Toronto reached the 50 win plateau. They had 54 wins during the 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season, and then 50 wins during the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

Pressures of managing in Toronto

Within the last week Dubas cited the toll of being a general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs has taken on his family. There is no doubt that there is an immense amount of pressure being the person in charge of player personnel and coaches for the Maple Leafs. Every decision a Maple Leafs general manager ever makes is constantly scrutinized by the media and every move is placed under a microscope. It is different from any other general manager job in the NHL. It should be noted that Dubas’s parents were divorced as a child according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

Maple Leafs looking for Experience

It is interesting that Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan will be looking for a person with prior NHL general management experience. That was something that Dubas did not have on his resume when he was initially hired by Toronto five years ago. Expect the new Maple Leafs general manager be older than 32 years, the age Dubas was when he was first hired.