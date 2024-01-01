NHL News and Rumors

Marc-Andre Fleury becomes fourth NHL goaltender to play 1000 games

Jeremy Freeborn
Marc-Andre Fleury of Sorel, Quebec played his 1000th National Hockey League regular season game on Sunday. He made 26 saves in 29 shots for the Minnesota Wild in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Game Statistics

Fleury made eight saves on eight Jets shot attempts in the first period, seven saves in the second period, and 11 saves in the third period. Jets center Dominic Toninato of Duluth, Minnesota scored his first goal of the season at 7:32 of the third period from defensemen Brenden Dillon of New Westminster, British Columbia and Neal Pionk of Omaha, Nebraska to break a 2-2 deadlock. Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark and Mason Appleton of Green Bay, Wisconsin led the Jets with four shots on goal each.

Fleury’s Career Statistics

Of Fleury’s 1000 NHL regular season games, 691 have come with the Pittsburgh Penguins, 192 have come with the Vegas Golden Knights, 72 have come with the Wild, and 45 have come with the Blackhawks. In 1000 games, Fleury has a record of 550 wins, 321 regulation losses, and 93 ties or losses in extra time. He also had 73 shutouts (including 10 that led the NHL while with the Penguins in 2014-15), a goals against average of 2.58, and a save percentage of .912.

Who are the other three NHL goalies with 1000 regular season games?

Fleury joins Patrick Roy of Quebec City, Quebec, Martin Brodeur of Montreal, Quebec, and Roberto Luongo of Montreal on this distinguished list. Roy played 1029 games with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche from 1984 to 2003. He played 551 games with the Canadiens and 478 games with the Avalanche. Brodeur played 1266 games with the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues from 1991 to 2015. He played 1259 NHL games with the Devils and seven with the Blues. Luongo played 1044 games with the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks from 1999 to 2019. He played 572 games with the Panthers, 448 games with the Canucks, and 24 games with the Islanders.

 

 

Chicago Blackhawks NHL News and Rumors Penguins Vegas Golden Knights Wild
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
