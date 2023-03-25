College Basketball News and Rumors

March Madness 2023: Four No. 1 Seeds Fail To Make Elite Eight For The First Time

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler plays defense.

History has been made during March Madness 2023 as all four No. 1 seeds have failed to make the Elite Eight for the first time in NCAA Tournament history.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 1 Houston were the last two one-seeds standing before their respective losses on Friday night.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 1 Houston Lost On Friday Night

In the first game on Friday night, No. 1 Alabama fell to No. 5 San Diego State 71-64 in the Sweet 16 of the South Region.

Heading into tonight’s game, Alabama averaged 9.8 three-pointers a game on 33.7% shooting. Against San Diego State, the Crimson Tide shot an abysmal 3-27 (11.1 %) from behind the arc. Credit to San Diego State’s defense, who held the Tide to their lowest point total since February 15.

Star freshman Brandon Miller struggled all night, shooting 3-19 from the field for nine points. Alabama was the top overall seed in the tournament and hoped to make their first Final Four in school history.

In the Midwest region, No. 1 Houston also lost their game, falling 89-75 to No. 5 Miami.

Entering the Sweet 16, Houston surrendered the second-least amount of points per game in Division I with 56.6. Three times in 36 games, the Cougars allowed more than 70 points. Tonight, the Miami Hurricanes scored 89 points.

The dream scenario of the Cougars playing in their home city during the 2023 Final Four is over.

Zero No. 1 Seeds In Final Four For First Time In Over A Decade

The other two one-seeds in the 2023 NCAA Tournament – No. 1 Purdue and No. 1 Kansas – lost in the opening rounds of the tournament.

No. 1 Purdue became the second one-seed to lose to a 16-seed when Fairleigh Dickinson defeated the Boilermakers 63-58 in the Round of 64.

No. 1 Kansas lost a heartbreaker to No. 8 Arkansas 72-71 in the Round of 32.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament marks the first time since 2011 that the Final Four will not include a No. 1 seed. In 2011, No. 3 UConn won the National Championship over No. 8 Butler.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

