UConn ran away with the NCAA men’s basketball national championship.

Not one opponent, ending with San Diego State, was a match for the Huskies’ pesky defense and opportunistic offense. They earned a 76-59 victory over the overmatched Aztecs on Monday.

En route to the program’s fifth title, UConn simply cruised through the tourney, winning each outing by at least 13 points.

THE UCONN HUSKIES ARE YOUR 2023 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆@UConnMBB #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/b9jUkbkNM2 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

Capping an insane March Madness, the Huskies made a few – and only a few – bracket enthusiasts extremely ecstatic …

What a run for the Huskies 👏#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/KcbS1TFlCE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

Like their previous five tourney wins, the Huskies’ hustle dismantled the Aztecs. UConn dominated during the final 15 minutes of the opening half …

The Huskies were having fun out there in the first half 🔥 @UConnMBB #MarchMadness #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/q12CdAJJhc — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

And they did it on both ends of the court, holding the Aztecs without a field goal for over 10 first-half minutes …

The Huskies force the turnover and make them pay on the offensive end 👀#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/vXt7I6rMvd — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

After getting zero first-half bench points, the Aztecs, who rallied from a 14-point deficit during Saturday’s national semifinal win, regained their composure. They fought back to within seven points with 6:08 remaining in the game …

But the Huskies re-claimed control with a late 11-0 run. They played like they had stars in their eyes in Houston …

Tonight, we welcome the four astronauts who will fly on the Artemis II mission around the moon in 2024 👏 @NASA Victor Glover

Christina Koch

Reid Wiseman

Jeremy Hansen#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/L7vccrCww4 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

Additional star power in the stands could not provide the Aztecs with a needed boost, 30 years after a Fab Five-led Michigan squad dropped a title-game heartbreaker to North Carolina. San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher served as an assistant under long-time mentor Steve Fischer in 1993 …

Fab Five reunion. A Fab Five reunion between Juwan Howard and Steve Fisher. pic.twitter.com/2Gm5xE72l6 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 4, 2023

Kudos to the Huskies and major gratitude to announcer Jim Nantz, who worked his final national championship game Monday …

"Hello friends" One last time in the #NationalChampionship from Jim Nantz 👏#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1LejmpSIbh — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

Goodbye, friends.