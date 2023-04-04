College Basketball News and Rumors

March Madness 2023: Twitter Reacts To Dominant UConn’s National Championship Run

Jeff Hawkins
UConn ran away with the NCAA men’s basketball national championship.  

Not one opponent, ending with San Diego State, was a match for the Huskies’ pesky defense and opportunistic offense. They earned a 76-59 victory over the overmatched Aztecs on Monday. 

En route to the program’s fifth title, UConn simply cruised through the tourney, winning each outing by at least 13 points.  

Capping an insane March Madness, the Huskies made a few and only a few – bracket enthusiasts extremely ecstatic … 

Like their previous five tourney wins, the Huskies’ hustle dismantled the Aztecs. UConn dominated during the final 15 minutes of the opening half …

And they did it on both ends of the court, holding the Aztecs without a field goal for over 10 first-half minutes …

After getting zero first-half bench points, the Aztecs, who rallied from a 14-point deficit during Saturday’s national semifinal win, regained their composure. They fought back to within seven points with 6:08 remaining in the game …

But the Huskies re-claimed control with a late 11-0 run. They played like they had stars in their eyes in Houston …

Additional star power in the stands could not provide the Aztecs with a needed boost, 30 years after a Fab Five-led Michigan squad dropped a title-game heartbreaker to North Carolina. San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher served as an assistant under long-time mentor Steve Fischer in 1993  …

Kudos to the Huskies and major gratitude to announcer Jim Nantz, who worked his final national championship game Monday …

Goodbye, friends.

College Basketball News and Rumors San Diego State Aztecs UConn Huskies
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
