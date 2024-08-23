Mariners name Dan Wilson new manager

The Seattle Mariners have named Dan Wilson of Barrington, Illinois as their new manager according to Daniel Kramer of mlb.com on Thursday. Wilson takes over from Scott Servais of La Crosse, Wisconsin, who was relieved of his managerial duties.

Struggles over the last two months

Things were going fantastic for the Mariners at the start of the season. They had a 10 game lead in the American League West. However, over the last 53 games, Seattle has the second worst record in Major League Baseball at 20 wins and 33 losses.

The Mariners are now a full five and a half games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and are at the .500 mark at 64 wins and 64 losses. Seattle is not in an American League Wildcard spot either as they are seven and a half games back of the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins who are tied for fifth place in the American League and hold down the final two playoff spots at 71 wins and 56 losses.

Major part of the Mariners organization

Wilson was a catcher for the Mariners from 1994 to 2005, and was an American League All-Star in 1996. After his 12 seasons as a Seattle Mariner, Wilson was inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame in 2012. Among the jobs Wilson has had since his retirement as a player include being an analyst for Mariners broadcasts on Root Sports, being the Mariners’s special assistant for player development for seven years, the Mariners Minor League Catching Coordinator (2014 to 2015), the Mariners’s defensive coordinator (2016 to 2017), and manager for multiple teams in the minor leagues within the Mariners’s organization.

Wilson’s career statistics with Mariners

After two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds in 1992 and 1993, Wilson played 1251 games in Seattle. During 4500 plate appearances and 4085 at bats, he batted .262 with 88 home runs and 508 runs batted in. Wilson also scored 433 runs and had 1071 hits, 207 doubles, 13 triples, 23 stolen bases, 268 walks, 1568 total bases, 85 sacrifice bunts, 38 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .309, and a slugging percentage of .384.

When Wilson was an All-Star in 1996, he batted .285 with 18 home runs and 83 runs batted in. During 138 games, 491 at bats, and 590 plate appearances, Wilson scored 51 runs and had 140 hits, 24 doubles, one stolen base, 32 walks, 218 total bases, nine sacrifice bunts, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .330, and slugging percentage of .444. The stolen base that season came in a 4-3 Mariners win over the New York Yankees on May 26, 1996.