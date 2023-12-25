MLB News and Rumors

Mariners sign catcher Mitch Garver

Jeremy Freeborn
The Seattle Mariners have signed catcher Mitch Garver of Albuquerque, New Mexico to a two-year deal worth $24 million. The Mariners were in need of a second catcher with Tom Murphy of West Monroe, New York singing with the San Francisco Giants a week ago.

The Mariners will be Garver’s third Major League Baseball team. He has previously played five seasons with the Minnesota Twins from 2017 to 2021, and the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers from 2022 to 2023.

2023 MLB Regular Season Statistics

In 87 regular season games in 2023, Garver batted .270 with 19 home runs and 50 runs batted in. During 296 at bats and 344 plate appearances, he scored 45 runs, and had 80 hits, 11 doubles, 44 walks, and 148 total bases, along with an on base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .500. Garver had a four-hit game (two home runs and two singles) in a 6-5 Rangers win over the Minnesota Twins on September 3.

World Series Champion

Garver batted .226 in 14 postseason games in 2023, the year the Rangers won their first World Series title in franchise history. He had 12 hits in 53 at bats. Of the 12 hits, three were home runs and two were doubles. Garver also scored eight runs, and had 14 runs batted in, six walks, and 23 total bases. Of Garver’s three postseason home runs, two came in Rangers wins. The first came in an 11-8 Rangers win over the Baltimore Orioles in game two of the American League Divisional Series on October 8, and the second home run came in game six of the American League Championship Series on October 22, a 9-2 Rangers win over the Houston Astros. In the Rangers win over the Orioles, Garver had five runs batted in.

Silver Slugger Award

In 2019 with the Twins, Garver won the American League Silver Slugger Award at the catcher position. He batted .273 with career highs in home runs (31), and runs batted in (67).

 

Mariners MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
