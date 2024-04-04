MLB News and Rumors

Marlins have notable losing streak to start 2024

Jeremy Freeborn
The Miami Marlins have got off to a horrendous start to the 2024 Major League Baseball season. They have lost their first seven games after a four-game series sweep to the Pittsburgh Pirates and a three-game series sweep to the Los Angeles Angels. According to Matt Snyder of CBS Sports, they are the first team in Major League Baseball history to lose their first seven games in a season after making the playoffs the year before.

2023 MLB Postseason

The Miami Marlins got the second wildcard spot in the National League with a regular season record of 84 wins and 78 losses. However, the Marlins were unable to win a playoff game as they lost by scores of 4-1 and 7-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies in one of two best out of three National League Wildcard playoff series.

Inside Look to start of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season

All seven of the Marlins losses so far this season have been at home. The closest the Marlins have come this season to win a game at home came on March 28 when they lost in 12 innings to the Pirates by a score of 6-5. Miami actually had a 5-2 lead after six innings before the Pirates scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and tied the game in the eighth inning.

The Marlins’s pitching staff struggled in the next three games of the series. They gave up a combined total of 25 runs in the next three games in losing by scores of 7-2, 9-3, and 9-7.

Then this week, the Marlins lost by scores of 7-4, 3-1 and 10-2. In Miami’s latest loss, the Marlins only had four hits as a unit, while the Angels had 12.

Miami is one of two teams in Major League Baseball that has a winning percentage of .000 so far. The other team also happens to be in the National League East. The New York Mets are 0-5.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn
