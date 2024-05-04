MLB News and Rumors

Marlins trade Luis Arraez to Padres

Jeremy Freeborn
Luis Arraez

The San Diego Padres have acquired second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins on Friday. According to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, the Padres traded minor league pitcher Woo-Suk Go of Ganghwa, South Korea, minor league centerfielders Dillon Head of Chicago, Illinois, and Jakob Marsee of Dearborn, Michigan, and minor league first baseman Nathan Martorella of Monterey, California to Miami.

The Padres are the third Major League Baseball team Arraez has played for. He has previously played four seasons with the Minnesota Twins from 2019 to 2022, and the last two seasons with the Marlins.

Arraez in 2024

This season, Arraez is batting .299 with zero home runs and five runs batted in. During 33 games, 137 at bats, and 148 plate appearances, he scored 22 runs, and had 41 hits, eight doubles, one triple, eight walks, 51 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, an on base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .372. Arraez’s triple came in a 10-3 Marlins win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 7, and his sacrifice bunt came in a 4-3 Marlins loss to the San Francisco Giants on April 15.

Singles Specialist

Arraez has had 688 base hits in his career. Of his 688 hits, were 537 singles, 115 doubles, 12 triples and 24 home runs.

Two-time batting champion

Arraez had the highest batting average in the American League at .316 while with the Twins in 2022. Then in 2023, Arraez led the entire Major Leagues with a .354 batting average while with the Marlins. Arraez was the third Marlins player in franchise history to be the National League batting champion. He followed shortstop Hanley Ramirez of Samana, Dominican Republic, who had a .342 batting average in 2009, and infielder Dee Gordon of Windermere, Florida, who had a .333 batting average in 2015.

Arraez is only the second player ever to win the batting title in both leagues. The other was infielder DJ LeMahieu of Visalia, California, who led the National League with a .348 batting average while with the Colorado Rockies in 2016, and led the American League with a .364 batting average while with the New York Yankees in 2020.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
