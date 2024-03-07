UFC News and Rumors

Marlon “Chito” Vera Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
MMA: UFC 239-Vera vs Hernandez

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight PPV event with two of the bantamweights in the world colliding for the bantamweight championship. Fresh off his knockout victory against Aljamain Sterling to claim the bantamweight title, Sean O’Malley will look to cement himself as the best bantamweight in the UFC when he looks to successfully defend his title for the first time against the only person to give him a loss on his record Marlon Vera. Meanwhile, Vera is fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Pedro Munhoz. He will be looking to make it two straight wins, as well as two straight wins against O’Malley while capturing the coveted UFC bantamweight championship. A win for either of these two will solidify them as the best bantamweight in the UFC.

Vera’s last fight was a hard-fought decision victory over Pedro Munhoz. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $80,000 and a win bonus of an estimated $160,000.

Marlon “Chito” Vera’s Net Worth

Marlon Vera has been in the UFC for a little time now and he has made an estimated $1.7 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $4 Million.

Marlon Vera has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut his cloth on the Ecuadorian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2014.

Marlon “Chito” Vera’s UFC Record

Marlon Vera holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-8-1 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 10 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 15-7 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 299.

Marlon “Chito” Vera’s Next Fight

Marlon Vera will fight the current reigning and defending bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley this weekend in a 5-round main event at UFC 299. This fight will be held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Marlon Vera (+220) making him the heavy underdog in this matchup.

Marlon “Chito” Vera’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Marlon Vera fights out of Irvine, California but is originally from Chone, Manabi, Ecuador.

Marlon Vera is married to his wife Maria Paulina Escobar.

  • Age: 31
  • Born: Chone, Manabi, Ecuador
  • Height: 5’8″
  • Weight: 135 pounds
  • Reach: 70.5″
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garett Kerman

