UFC 299 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Sean O’Malley Projected To Be Top Earner

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight PPV event with two of the bantamweights in the world colliding for the bantamweight championship. Fresh off his knockout victory against Aljamain Sterling to claim the bantamweight title, Sean O’Malley will look to cement himself as the best bantamweight in the UFC when he looks to successfully defend his title for the first time against the only person to give him a loss on his record Marlon Vera. Meanwhile, Vera is fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Pedro Munhoz. He will be looking to make it two straight wins, as well as two straight wins against O’Malley while capturing the coveted UFC bantamweight championship. A win for either of these two will solidify them as the best bantamweight in the UFC.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the lightweight between a mainstay and the former interim lightweight champion No. 3 ranked Dustin Poirier and the surging lightweight from France and No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint-Denis. Poirier is looking to rebound after a brutal headkick knockout from Justin Gaethje in his last fight and reclaim his status as one of the best lightweights in the UFC. Meanwhile, Saint-Denis is on a path to becoming one of the next title contenders and for him to do so he needs to get past his stiffest competition to date this weekend when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the co-main event. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

UFC 299 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC 299 event in Miami, Florida.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $2.2 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC 299.

Headlining the main event are two top bantamweight fighters battling it out for the UFC bantamweight championship, champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. It is expected that O’Malley will be this week’s highest earner with $350,000

Dusin Poirier ($250,000), Marlon Vera ($150,000), Rafael Dos Anjos ($120,000), and Gilbert Burns ($110,000) round out the top five highest-paid fighters at UFC 299 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC 299:

Sean O’Malley – $350,000

$350,000 Dustin Poirier- $250,000

$250,000 Marlon Vera – $150,000

$150,000 Rafael Dos Anjos – $120,000

$120,000 Gilbert Burns – $110,000

Check out the projected UFC 299 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Sean O’Malley $350,000 $42,000 $392,000 Marlon Vera $150,000 $32,000 $182,000 Dustin Poirier $250,000 $21,000 $271,000 Benoit Saint-Denis $55,000 $6,000 $61,000 Kevin Holland $110,000 $21,000 $131,000 Michael Page $60,000 $4,000 $64,000 Gilbert Burns $110,000 $21,000 $131,000 Jack Della Maddalena $55,000 $6,000 $61,000 Petr Yan $66,000 $11,000 $77,000 Song Yadong $60,000 $11,000 $71,000 Curtis Blaydes $80,000 $16,000 $96,000 Jailton Almeida $55,000 $6,000 $61,000 Katlyn Cerminara $70,000 $16,000 $86,000 Maycee Barber $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Mateusz Gamrot $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Rafael Dos Anjos $120,000 $21,000 $141,000 Pedro Munhoz $80,000 $21,000 $101,000 Kyler Phillips $55,000 $6,000 $61,000 Michel Pereira $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Michal Oleksiejczuk $66,000 $11,000 $77,000 Philipe Lins $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Ion Cutelaba $70,000 $11,000 $81,000 Robelis Despaigne $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Josh Parisian $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 CJ Vergara $12,000 $6,000 $18,000 Asu Almabaev $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Joanne Wood $60,000 $16,000 $76,000 Maryna Moroz $60,000 $11,000 $71,000

UFC 299 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $359,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC 299.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.