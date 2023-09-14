MMA

How to Watch Noche UFC: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Garrett Kerman
Noche UFC features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event women’s flyweight championship bout between newly crowned champion Alexa Grasso and former longtime reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko. Find everything you need to know about UFC Noche, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked Noche UFC event. We have a women’s flyweight main event fight where the women’s flyweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Alexa Grasso will put her championship on the line in a rematch against former longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso will be looking to show the world that her title win was no fluke meanwhile, Shevchenko is looking to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers the women’s flyweight championship.

In the co-main event, we have the welterweight scrap fight between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 13 ranked Kevin Holland takes on No. 14 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. Holland is now 2-1 dropping back down to welterweight is coming off back-to-back victories meanwhile, Della Maddalena has yet to taste defeat in the octagon riding five straight wins in the UFC and 15 straight wins overall.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Grasso and Shevchenko fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

  • 🥊 UFC 293: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Adesanya 24-2 | Strickland 27-5
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Adesanya (-650) | Strickland (+475)

How to Watch Noche UFC With A Free Live Stream

The Noche UFC fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch Noche UFC fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch Noche UFC fight card with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Noche UFC
  4. Stream the Noche UFC fight card for free

Noche UFC Fight Card

The full Noche UFC fight card has been released with Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko for headlining this fight card.

There will be 11 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 7:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a strawweight matchup between two strawweight hopefuls Loopy Godinez and Elise Reed. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the featherweight division when Fernando Padilla takes on Kyle Nelson.

Then we have a lightweight fight between Daniel Zellhuber and Christos Giagos which should be an absolute dogfight between the two of them. The featured bout will be contested in the bantamweight division as we get the young bull Raul Rosas Jr. taking on former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Terrence Mitchell.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Noche Fight Card.

Noche UFC Main Card (ESPN + 10 P.M. ET)

  • Champion Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for women’s flyweight title
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland
  • Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
  • Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Fernando Padilla

Noche UFC Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 7 P.M. ET)

  • Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed
  • Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes
  • Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

