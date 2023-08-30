Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey has made a significant career move by signing with Karate Combat, a full-contact striking league. Alvey, who last stepped into the Octagon in August 2022, will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills in a new organization.

Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey signs with Karate Combat https://t.co/yx7q5OnFIc pic.twitter.com/d2yQYFe9xt — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 28, 2023

Sam Alvey is a longtime UFC veteran who has had a mixed career in the promotion. Known for his durability and knockout power, Alvey has faced tough competition throughout his time in the UFC. However, he recently endured the longest winless streak in the company’s history, which likely played a role in his decision to explore other opportunities.

The Signing

Karate Combat announced on August 27 that they have signed Sam Alvey for his debut with the organization, set to take place on September 16. Alvey will compete in the heavyweight division, bringing his size and power to the striking-focused league.

Alvey’s move to Karate Combat opens up new possibilities for his career. The organization provides a platform for fighters to showcase their striking skills in a unique and exciting format. Alvey’s knockout power and aggressive style could make him a standout competitor in the heavyweight division.

Alvey’s signing with Karate Combat also highlights the growing popularity and appeal of alternative combat sports organizations. As fighters seek new opportunities and platforms to showcase their skills, organizations like Karate Combat provide an avenue for them to do so