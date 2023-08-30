MMA

Former UFC Fighter Sam Alvey Signs With Karate Combat

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read

Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey has made a significant career move by signing with Karate Combat, a full-contact striking league. Alvey, who last stepped into the Octagon in August 2022, will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills in a new organization.

Sam Alvey is a longtime UFC veteran who has had a mixed career in the promotion. Known for his durability and knockout power, Alvey has faced tough competition throughout his time in the UFC. However, he recently endured the longest winless streak in the company’s history, which likely played a role in his decision to explore other opportunities.

The Signing

Karate Combat announced on August 27 that they have signed Sam Alvey for his debut with the organization, set to take place on September 16. Alvey will compete in the heavyweight division, bringing his size and power to the striking-focused league.

Alvey’s move to Karate Combat opens up new possibilities for his career. The organization provides a platform for fighters to showcase their striking skills in a unique and exciting format. Alvey’s knockout power and aggressive style could make him a standout competitor in the heavyweight division.

Alvey’s signing with Karate Combat also highlights the growing popularity and appeal of alternative combat sports organizations. As fighters seek new opportunities and platforms to showcase their skills, organizations like Karate Combat provide an avenue for them to do so

Topics  
MMA
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
Sean O'Malley UFC 280

Best UFC 292 Walkout Songs: Sean O’Malley Stole The Show

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 21 2023
MMA
DraftKings UFC Picks – UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland
Daniel Rodriguez Announces Positive Drug Test, Out of Noche UFC Fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
MMA
081923-ufc-292-omalley-vs-sterling-EVENT-ART
UFC 292 Weigh-In Results: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley Set for Bantamweight Title Clash
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
MMA
Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk
Mark Zuckerberg Denies Elon Musk Fight Claims
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 11 2023
MMA
ryan bader
Bellator 300 to Feature Four Title Fights on Main Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 10 2023
MMA
tatiana suarez
UFC Nashville Bonuses: Tatiana Suarez Chokes Out Jessica Andrade to Secure $50k
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 6 2023
MMA
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to Fight for Charity
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top