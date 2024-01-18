PFL President Donn Davis: “Each February look for Champs vs. Champs”

The Professional Fighters League recently announced their first pay-per-view event of the 2024 season and it entails six Champion vs. Champion matchups that even the casual MMA fan would be excited about.
PFL vs. Bellatorトレーラー📹
PFLとベラトールによる全面対抗戦！🔥#PFL #ベラトール
— Fight Memory | ファイトメモリー (@FightsMemory) January 16, 2024
The PFL is kicking off the first event of their Super Fight PPV Division with a star-studded night of fights which will be taking place on Saturday, February 24th in Saudi Arabia. This event will be a daytime event starting at 12:30 PM EST and is certainly one of the biggest and best events that PFL has put on during its inception.
The talent level that the PFL possesses after their acquisition of Bellator is astounding. Donn Davis the president of the PFL has been hinting toward putting on the best fights and he has certainly accomplished that with their inaugural PPV event of the new year. This is what he said regarding these Super Fight PPV fight cards.
“Get ready for this every year. This will become an annual event. The fighters were so excited when we reached out to them. The potential partners were so excited.
Now that we’ve seen how big it could come together; every year the Bellator Champion Series as you know we have eight fights a year, they will be fighting and retaining belts all year. The PFL league season, 10 events crown a champion every year. So, around this time every year, each February look for Champs vs. Champs. Heavy lies the crown, seize the throne.”
PFL vs. Bellator Fight Card
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 3 p.m. ET):
- Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen
- Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Jason Jackson
- Jesus Pinedo vs. Patricio Pitbull
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
- Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
- Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee
Prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m. ET):
- Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Chris Morris
- Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao
- Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira