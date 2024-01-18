MMA

PFL President Donn Davis: “Each February look for Champs vs. Champs”

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
pfl bellator

The Professional Fighters League recently announced their first pay-per-view event of the 2024 season and it entails six Champion vs. Champion matchups that even the casual MMA fan would be excited about.

The PFL is kicking off the first event of their Super Fight PPV Division with a star-studded night of fights which will be taking place on Saturday, February 24th in Saudi Arabia. This event will be a daytime event starting at 12:30 PM EST and is certainly one of the biggest and best events that PFL has put on during its inception.

The talent level that the PFL possesses after their acquisition of Bellator is astounding. Donn Davis the president of the PFL has been hinting toward putting on the best fights and he has certainly accomplished that with their inaugural PPV event of the new year. This is what he said regarding these Super Fight PPV fight cards.

“Get ready for this every year. This will become an annual event. The fighters were so excited when we reached out to them. The potential partners were so excited.

Now that we’ve seen how big it could come together; every year the Bellator Champion Series as you know we have eight fights a year, they will be fighting and retaining belts all year. The PFL league season, 10 events crown a champion every year. So, around this time every year, each February look for Champs vs. Champs. Heavy lies the crown, seize the throne.”

PFL vs. Bellator Fight Card

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 3 p.m. ET):

  • Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader
  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen
  • Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Jason Jackson
  • Jesus Pinedo vs. Patricio Pitbull
  • Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
  • Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
  • Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee

Prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m. ET):

  • Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Chris Morris
  • Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
  • Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao
  • Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira
Topics  
MMA PFL
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
edson barbozza

Edson Barboza Next Opponent Betting Odds: Calvin Kattar Fight Next for Junior?

Author image David Evans  •  Oct 17 2023
MMA
ufc noche
How to Watch Noche UFC: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 14 2023
MMA
ufc 293
UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 5 2023
MMA
Former UFC Fighter Sam Alvey Signs With Karate Combat
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 29 2023
MMA
Sean O'Malley UFC 280
Best UFC 292 Walkout Songs: Sean O’Malley Stole The Show
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 21 2023
MMA
DraftKings UFC Picks – UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland
Daniel Rodriguez Announces Positive Drug Test, Out of Noche UFC Fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
MMA
081923-ufc-292-omalley-vs-sterling-EVENT-ART
UFC 292 Weigh-In Results: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley Set for Bantamweight Title Clash
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top