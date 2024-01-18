PFL President Donn Davis: “Each February look for Champs vs. Champs”

The Professional Fighters League recently announced their first pay-per-view event of the 2024 season and it entails six Champion vs. Champion matchups that even the casual MMA fan would be excited about.

The PFL is kicking off the first event of their Super Fight PPV Division with a star-studded night of fights which will be taking place on Saturday, February 24th in Saudi Arabia. This event will be a daytime event starting at 12:30 PM EST and is certainly one of the biggest and best events that PFL has put on during its inception.

The talent level that the PFL possesses after their acquisition of Bellator is astounding. Donn Davis the president of the PFL has been hinting toward putting on the best fights and he has certainly accomplished that with their inaugural PPV event of the new year. This is what he said regarding these Super Fight PPV fight cards.

“Get ready for this every year. This will become an annual event. The fighters were so excited when we reached out to them. The potential partners were so excited.

Now that we’ve seen how big it could come together; every year the Bellator Champion Series as you know we have eight fights a year, they will be fighting and retaining belts all year. The PFL league season, 10 events crown a champion every year. So, around this time every year, each February look for Champs vs. Champs. Heavy lies the crown, seize the throne.”

PFL vs. Bellator Fight Card

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 3 p.m. ET):

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Jason Jackson

Jesus Pinedo vs. Patricio Pitbull

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee

Prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m. ET):

Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Chris Morris

Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao

Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira