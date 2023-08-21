MMA

Best UFC 292 Walkout Songs: Sean O’Malley Stole The Show

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sean O'Malley UFC 280

UFC 292 took place on Saturday night at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The event featured a stacked card with several high-profile fights, including the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. While the fights themselves were the main attraction, the walkout songs of the fighters also played a significant role in setting the tone for the night. Here are the top walkout songs from UFC 292.

“Superstar” by Lupe Fiasco

Sean O’Malley walked out to Lupe Fiasco’s “Superstar” before his bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling. The song’s driving beat and powerful vocals set the tone for O’Malley’s dominant performance, which saw him finish Sterling by TKO in the second round and burst him into a superstar. O’Malley’s choice of walkout song was a perfect match for his aggressive fighting style and helped to pump up the crowd before the fight.

Gnarls Barkley – “Crazy”

Brad Katona walked out to Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” before his The Ultimate Fighter finale fight against Cody Gibson. This song suited him as he fought like a crazy man that possessed as he was able to eat big shots from Gibson but still came coming forward and gave it right back to Gibson. He ultimately was able to outlast Gibson and outwork him en route to his second Ultimate Fighter trophy and to be the first-ever two-time ‘TUF’ champion.

Brantley Gilbert – “Take It Outside”

Kurt Holobaugh walked out to Brantley Gilbert’s “Take It Outside” before his The Ultimate Fighter finale fight against Austin Hubbard. This is the perfect song for someone like Kurt Holobaugh who is a tough and gritty fighter who is down to fight with anyone, anywhere, and at any time. He brought the fight to Austin Hubbard right from the gate and then was able to get the finish after breaking him down in the second round with the beautiful triangle transition finish to become the next Ultimate Fighter champion.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
DraftKings UFC Picks – UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland

Daniel Rodriguez Announces Positive Drug Test, Out of Noche UFC Fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
MMA
081923-ufc-292-omalley-vs-sterling-EVENT-ART
UFC 292 Weigh-In Results: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley Set for Bantamweight Title Clash
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
MMA
Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk
Mark Zuckerberg Denies Elon Musk Fight Claims
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 11 2023
MMA
ryan bader
Bellator 300 to Feature Four Title Fights on Main Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 10 2023
MMA
tatiana suarez
UFC Nashville Bonuses: Tatiana Suarez Chokes Out Jessica Andrade to Secure $50k
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 6 2023
MMA
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to Fight for Charity
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 6 2023
MMA
2023 PFL 4: Atlanta
PFL Playoffs Results: Jesus Pinedo Dominates Bubba Jenkins
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top