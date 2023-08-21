Best UFC 292 Walkout Songs: Sean O’Malley Stole The Show

UFC 292 took place on Saturday night at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The event featured a stacked card with several high-profile fights, including the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. While the fights themselves were the main attraction, the walkout songs of the fighters also played a significant role in setting the tone for the night. Here are the top walkout songs from UFC 292.

Can’t stop watching Sean O’Malley’s walkout. A superstar pic.twitter.com/B07rlc603z — P4P#1 Volk (@TopMMAContent) August 21, 2023

“Superstar” by Lupe Fiasco

Sean O’Malley walked out to Lupe Fiasco’s “Superstar” before his bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling. The song’s driving beat and powerful vocals set the tone for O’Malley’s dominant performance, which saw him finish Sterling by TKO in the second round and burst him into a superstar. O’Malley’s choice of walkout song was a perfect match for his aggressive fighting style and helped to pump up the crowd before the fight.

Gnarls Barkley – “Crazy”

Brad Katona walked out to Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” before his The Ultimate Fighter finale fight against Cody Gibson. This song suited him as he fought like a crazy man that possessed as he was able to eat big shots from Gibson but still came coming forward and gave it right back to Gibson. He ultimately was able to outlast Gibson and outwork him en route to his second Ultimate Fighter trophy and to be the first-ever two-time ‘TUF’ champion.

Brantley Gilbert – “Take It Outside”

Kurt Holobaugh walked out to Brantley Gilbert’s “Take It Outside” before his The Ultimate Fighter finale fight against Austin Hubbard. This is the perfect song for someone like Kurt Holobaugh who is a tough and gritty fighter who is down to fight with anyone, anywhere, and at any time. He brought the fight to Austin Hubbard right from the gate and then was able to get the finish after breaking him down in the second round with the beautiful triangle transition finish to become the next Ultimate Fighter champion.