UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Fight Card, Date, and Time

Garrett Kerman
UFC 293 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event middleweight championship bout between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Find everything you need to know about UFC 293, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Sydney, Australia for a stacked UFC 293 event. We have a middleweight main event fight where the middleweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Israel Adesanya will put his championship on the line when he takes on No. 5 ranked Sean Strickland. This will be Adesanya’s first fight since gaining redemption with a second-round knockout of his arch-nemesis Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight championship. Strickland on the other hand is coming off three consecutive victories which put him a prime position to be next in line for a title shot after No. 1 contender Dricus Du Plessis had to withdraw due to injury.

In the co-main event, we have the heavyweight fight between two top-10 ranked contenders as No. 6 Tai Tuivasa takes on No. 7 Alexander Volkov. Tuivasa is coming off back-to-back defeats first the first time since 2018-2019. His losses however were only to the two top-ranked heavyweights in the division Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich. As for Volkov, he has won two in a row by first-round knockout or TKO.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC 293 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

  • 🥊 UFC 293: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Adesanya 24-2 | Strickland 27-5
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Adesanya (-650) | Strickland (+475)

UFC 293 Fight Card

The full UFC 293 fight card has been released with Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland for headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 6:30 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a light heavyweight matchup between two heavy hitters Carlos Ulberg and Da Un Jung. Opening up the main card is another barnburner in the light heavyweight division when Tyson Pedro takes on Anton Turkalj.

Then we have a heavyweight rematch between Justin Tafa and Austen Lane their last fight at UFC Jacksonville ended abruptly after an inadvertent eye poke. The featured bout will be contested in the flyweight division as we get the surging Manel Kape taking on promotional newcomer Felipe dos Santos after Kape’s original opponent Kai Kara France had to withdraw due to injury.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC 293 Fight Card.

UFC 293 Main Card (ESPN + 10 P.M. ET)

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Felipe dos Santos vs. Manel Kape
  • Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
  • Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

UFC 293 Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 8 P.M. ET)

  • Da Un Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
  • John Makdessi vs. Jamie Mullarkey
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

UFC 293 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass / ESPN +, 6:30 P.M. ET)

  • Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
  • Gabriel Miranda vs. Shane Young
  • Kiefer Crosbie vs. Kevin Jousset

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
