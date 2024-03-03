How to Watch UFC 299: Date, Time, Fight Card

UFC 299 features a jam-packed PPV event, highlighted by a bantamweight championship matchup between the newly crowned champion “Sugar” Sean O’Malley looks to defend his title for the first time when he takes on a familiar foe and No. 5 ranked Marlon “Chito” Vera. Find everything you need to know about UFC 299 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight PPV event with two of the bantamweights in the world colliding for the bantamweight championship. Fresh off his knockout victory against Aljamain Sterling to claim the bantamweight title, Sean O’Malley will look to cement himself as the best bantamweight in the UFC when he looks to successfully defend his title for the first time against the only person to give him a loss on his record Marlon Vera. Meanwhile, Vera is fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Pedro Munhoz. He will be looking to make it two straight wins, as well as two straight wins against O’Malley while capturing the coveted UFC bantamweight championship. A win for either of these two will solidify them as the best bantamweight in the UFC.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the lightweight between a mainstay and the former interim lightweight champion No. 3 ranked Dustin Poirier and the surging lightweight from France and No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint-Denis. Poirier is looking to rebound after a brutal headkick knockout from Justin Gaethje in his last fight and reclaim his status as one of the best lightweights in the UFC. Meanwhile, Saint-Denis is on a path to becoming one of the next title contenders and for him to do so he needs to get past his stiffest competition to date this weekend when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the co-main event. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

How to Watch UFC 299

🥊 UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 📅 Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Saturday, March 9, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET

6:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Kaseya Center | Miami, FL

Kaseya Center | Miami, FL 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV

ESPN + PPV 📊 UFC Stats: O’Malley 13-5 | Vera 12-0

O’Malley 13-5 | Vera 12-0 🎲 UFC Odds: O’Malley (-240) | Vera (+205)

UFC 299 Fight Card

The full UFC 299 fight card has been released with Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon headlining this fight card for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

There will be 14 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the heavyweight division between No. 5 ranked Curtis Blaydes and surging contender and No. 7 ranked Jailton Almeida. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the bantamweight division between the surging Song Yadong and the former bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Then we have a great fight in the welterweight division between two ranked competitors No. 4 ranked Gilbert Burns and No. 11 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. Up after that, is the featured fight on the main card which is a banger in the welterweight division between Kevin Holland and promotional newcomer and former Bellator welterweight title contender Michael Page.

UFC 299 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

(C) Sean O’Malley vs. (5) Marlon Vera – Bantamweight Championship

(3) Dustin Poirier vs. (12) Benoit Saint Denis

Michael Page vs. (13) Kevin Holland

(4) Gilbert Burns vs. (11) Jack Della Maddalena

(4) Petr Yan vs. (7) Song Yadong

UFC 299 Telvised Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 P.M. ET)

(5) Curtis Blaydes vs. (7) Jailton Almeida

(4) Katlyn Cerminara vs. (6) Maycee Barber

(6) Mateusz Gamrot vs. (11) Rafael dos Anjos

(12) Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

UFC 299 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 P.M. ET)

Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev

Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz