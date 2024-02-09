Martin Necas records first career NHL hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic recorded his first National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the Colorado Avalanche at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

How and When did Necas score thrice?

Necas scored the first three goals of the hockey game, with all goals coming in the first period. Necas opened the scoring at 1:52 from defenseman Brady Skjei of Lakeville, Minnesota and Jordan Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario. He then put the Hurricanes up 2-0 at 6:25 of the second period from snake collecting defenseman Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario and Teuvo Teravainen of Helsinki, Finland, and then notched his hat trick with three minutes and nine seconds left in the first period from defenseman Jaccob Slavin of Denver, Colorado and Teravainen. All three goals were even strength. The hat trick goal at 16:51 of the first period was also the game-winning goal.

Second Fastest Hat Trick to Begin a Game in Whalers/Hurricanes history

Necas now holds the distinction of being the second fastest player in the history of the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes to register a hat trick from the beginning of the game. The fastest is Cory Stillman of Peterborough, Ontario, who scored three times in the first 11 minutes and 28 seconds in a 5-0 Hurricanes shutout win over the Washington Capitals on November 5, 2007.

Martin Necas in 2023-24

Necas has 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points in 45 games. He is a -10 with 28 penalty minutes, nine power-play points, three game-winning goals, 124 shots on goal, 34 faceoff wins, 17 blocked shots, 46 hits, 14 takeaways and 21 giveaways.

Second in the Metropolitan

Carolina has a record of 29 wins, 16 regulation losses and five losses in extra time for 63 points. They are in second place in the Metropolitan Division, and four points back of the first place New York Rangers.