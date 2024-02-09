NHL News and Rumors

Martin Necas records first career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Martin Necas

Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic recorded his first National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the Colorado Avalanche at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

How and When did Necas score thrice?

Necas scored the first three goals of the hockey game, with all goals coming in the first period. Necas opened the scoring at 1:52 from defenseman Brady Skjei of Lakeville, Minnesota and Jordan Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario. He then put the Hurricanes up 2-0 at 6:25 of the second period from snake collecting defenseman Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario and Teuvo Teravainen of Helsinki, Finland, and then notched his hat trick with three minutes and nine seconds left in the first period from defenseman Jaccob Slavin of Denver, Colorado and Teravainen. All three goals were even strength. The hat trick goal at 16:51 of the first period was also the game-winning goal.

Second Fastest Hat Trick to Begin a Game in Whalers/Hurricanes history

Necas now holds the distinction of being the second fastest player in the history of the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes to register a hat trick from the beginning of the game. The fastest is Cory Stillman of Peterborough, Ontario, who scored three times in the first 11 minutes and 28 seconds in a 5-0 Hurricanes shutout win over the Washington Capitals on November 5, 2007.

Martin Necas in 2023-24

Necas has 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points in 45 games. He is a -10 with 28 penalty minutes, nine power-play points, three game-winning goals, 124 shots on goal, 34 faceoff wins, 17 blocked shots, 46 hits, 14 takeaways and 21 giveaways.

Second in the Metropolitan

Carolina has a record of 29 wins, 16 regulation losses and five losses in extra time for 63 points. They are in second place in the Metropolitan Division, and four points back of the first place New York Rangers.

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Matthew Poitras

Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras out for the season with shoulder surgery

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
Bruins star David Pastrnak deservedly upset over 4 Nations event
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
2009 NHL Winter Classic
Wrigley Field to host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
NHL Fans Respond To Vegas Golden Knights Denying Edmonton Oilers Piece of History, Halting 16-Game Winning Streak At T-Mobil Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
oilers-jesse-puljujarvi-minors
Penguins sign right winger Jesse Puljujarvi
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 5 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Mattias Samuelsson
Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson out for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 5 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Paris 2024: 45% of Hotels Booked, Prices Up Over 350% For Summer Olympics
Five Takeaways from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 4 2024
More News
Arrow to top