Tennis News and Rumors

Martina Navratilova Sharply Criticizes Iga Swiatek For Admitting That She Is Tired

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Iga Swiatek Martina Navratilova

Former World No. 1 women’s tennis player Martina Navratilova does not have empathy for the current No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s honest assessment that she is tired as she prepares for the US Open.

Navratilova’s opinion has been publicized, but it is unclear the context in which Swiatek talked about her mental and physical readiness to defend her US Open title.

What we do know is that Swiatek is 53-9 in 2023 so she has played a busy schedule since January.

It is normal for players to be fatigued at this time of the year because it is a long season.

Navratilova compared her energy playing at this time of the year to Swiatek’s.

That does not feel like a completely fair assessment given how much faster, more powerful, and competitive the women’s game is today.

What Navratilova Said

In reference to Swiatek’s comments, Navratilova encouraged her to “suck it up” or if she is too tired, “don’t play” the US Open.

Her concluding comment was also a scathing one.

“You just suck it up and say, ‘Okay, get on with it’ and put it in perspective to what normal people do for a living. Yeah, you’re in the spotlight but you know, nice problem, right?”

Navratilova is one of the greatest tennis players to play the game in both singles and doubles.

She is entitled to her opinion and would certainly compare today’s game to her era.

As an avid tennis fan, I will admit that it is more gratifying when the past greats and present stars have good relationships and support each other, especially female athletes, but that does not look as though it is possible in this situation.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Stefanso Tsitsipas Paula Badosa

Tennis Supercouple Paula Badosa And Stefanos Tsitsipas Draw Intriguing US Open First Round Matches

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
U.S. Open 2023 Men’s Draw: Does Alcaraz or Djokovic Have A Harder Path To The Final?
U.S. Open 2023 Men’s Draw: Does Alcaraz or Djokovic Have A Harder Path To The Final?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Sloane Stephens
Sloane Stephens Showing Vintage Form In Cleveland Against Mirra Andreeva Before Rain Delay
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 23 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
John Isner
John Isner Announces He Will Retire After The 2023 US Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 23 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla Tomljanovic Returns To Tennis One Year After Beating Serena Williams In Her Last Match Before Retirement
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 23 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Gives Birth To Daughter Adira River Ohanian
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy and Sits Out for the 2023 season
Naomi Osaka Shares Latest Tennis Video With Famous Hitting Partner As She Plans 2024 Return
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top