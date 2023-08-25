Former World No. 1 women’s tennis player Martina Navratilova does not have empathy for the current No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s honest assessment that she is tired as she prepares for the US Open.

Navratilova’s opinion has been publicized, but it is unclear the context in which Swiatek talked about her mental and physical readiness to defend her US Open title.

What we do know is that Swiatek is 53-9 in 2023 so she has played a busy schedule since January.

It is normal for players to be fatigued at this time of the year because it is a long season.

Navratilova compared her energy playing at this time of the year to Swiatek’s.

That does not feel like a completely fair assessment given how much faster, more powerful, and competitive the women’s game is today.

What Navratilova Said

In reference to Swiatek’s comments, Navratilova encouraged her to “suck it up” or if she is too tired, “don’t play” the US Open.

Her concluding comment was also a scathing one.

“You just suck it up and say, ‘Okay, get on with it’ and put it in perspective to what normal people do for a living. Yeah, you’re in the spotlight but you know, nice problem, right?”

Martina Navratilova says Iga Swiatek should ‘suck it up’ and not complain about being a bit exhausted – “you just suck it up and say ‘get on with it’”: “I’ve played usually two to three events between Wimbledon and the US Open I would be tired after the US Open but not before… pic.twitter.com/fiapwH4CHR — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 25, 2023

Navratilova is one of the greatest tennis players to play the game in both singles and doubles.

She is entitled to her opinion and would certainly compare today’s game to her era.

As an avid tennis fan, I will admit that it is more gratifying when the past greats and present stars have good relationships and support each other, especially female athletes, but that does not look as though it is possible in this situation.

