The No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is back in action as he takes on No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC Vegas 75 this Saturday, June 17th, 2023. Vettori is coming off a hard-fought victory over Roman Dolidze at UFC 280 and is looking to keep his winning ways and hopefully get back into the title picture with a win this Saturday night.
Locked it in TIGHT 🔒😳@MarvinVettori returns to the Octagon THIS SATURDAY! #UFCVegas75 | June 17 | Live on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/9tAuF4HbcI
— UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2023
Marvin Vettori Career Earnings
Marvin Vettori has been in the UFC for the latter portion of 7 years and has made an estimated $868,000.
In his last fight, he won a razor-close decision against Roman Dolidze at UFC 280. He walked away with a base salary of $100,000 and with a win and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $200,000.
Marvin Vettori Net Worth
Marvin Vettori is a longtime middleweight contender and has made an estimated $868,000 during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $1-2 Million.
Vettori has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth on the Italian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2016.
With a win on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 75, Vettori can increase his net worth by over an estimated $261,000 with a win and promotional bonuses.
Marvin Vettori UFC Record
Marvin Vettori holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-5-1 which includes 9 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 9-4-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 75.
Marvin Vettori Next Fight
Marvin Vettori will fight Jared Cannonier in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 75. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Vettori (-110) making this a pick ’em fight.
Marvin Vettori Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend
Marvin Vettori fights out of Las Vegas, Nevada but is originally from Mezzocorona, Italy.
He is currently single and not in a relationship or married to anyone.
- Age: 29
- Born: Mezzocorona, Italy
- Height: 6’0″
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Reach: 74″
- Coach/Trainer: Dewey Cooper
