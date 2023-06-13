UFC News and Rumors

Marvin Vettori Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

marvin vettori

The No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is back in action as he takes on No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC Vegas 75 this Saturday, June 17th, 2023. Vettori is coming off a hard-fought victory over Roman Dolidze at UFC 280 and is looking to keep his winning ways and hopefully get back into the title picture with a win this Saturday night.

Marvin Vettori Career Earnings

Marvin Vettori has been in the UFC for the latter portion of 7 years and has made an estimated $868,000.

In his last fight, he won a razor-close decision against Roman Dolidze at UFC 280. He walked away with a base salary of $100,000 and with a win and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $200,000.

Marvin Vettori Net Worth

Marvin Vettori is a longtime middleweight contender and has made an estimated $868,000 during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $1-2 Million.

Vettori has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth on the Italian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2016.

With a win on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 75, Vettori can increase his net worth by over an estimated $261,000 with a win and promotional bonuses.

Marvin Vettori UFC Record

Marvin Vettori holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-5-1 which includes 9 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 9-4-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 75.

Marvin Vettori Next Fight

Marvin Vettori will fight Jared Cannonier in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 75. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Vettori (-110) making this a pick ’em fight.

Marvin Vettori Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Marvin Vettori fights out of Las Vegas, Nevada but is originally from Mezzocorona, Italy.

He is currently single and not in a relationship or married to anyone.

  • Age: 29
  • Born: Mezzocorona, Italy
  • Height: 6’0″
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • Reach: 74″
  • Coach/Trainer: Dewey Cooper

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis.
