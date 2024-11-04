Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech out long term with injuries

The New York Islanders got some bad news on Saturday with the announcements that centre Mathew Barzal of Coquitlam, British Columbia, and defenseman Adam Pelech of Toronto, Ontario, would both be out long term with injuries. For Barzal, he is projected to be out four to six weeks with an upper body injury suffered on Wednesday in a 2-0 Islanders loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, Pelech is projected to be out for a similar time period after deflecting a shot to the face in a 4-3 Islanders win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Barzal in 2024-25

Barzal, who was an All-Star for the third time in 2023-24, has two goals and three assists for five points in 10 games. He is a -3, with two penalty minutes, three power-play points, 23 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, nine hits, nine blocked shots, three takeaways and 15 giveaways.

Pelech in 2024-25

Pelech has four assists in 11 games for the Islanders this season. He is a -3 with two penalty minutes, 23 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots, 127 hits, four takeaways and 14 giveaways.

Who are the Islanders injury callups?

The Islanders are calling up defensemen Grant Hutton of Carmel, Indiana, and Samuel Bolduc of Laval, Quebec. It is interesting that the Islanders have called up two defensemen when a defenseman and forward have been hurt.

Hutton has played 19 NHL games with the Islanders since 2021. He has one goal for one point, four penalty minutes, 24 shots on goal, 14 blocked shots, 20 hits, three takeaways and six giveaways.

Bolduc has played 52 games with the Islanders since 2022. He has four goals and four assists for eight points with eight penalty minutes, one power-play point, one game-winning goal, 56 blocked shots, 70 hits, four takeaways, and 23 giveaways. Bolduc’s game-winning goal came on February 7, 2023 in a 4-0 Islanders win over the Seattle Kraken. Bolduc scored from Americans Scott Mayfield of St. Louis, Missouri and Brock Nelson of Warroad, Minnesota at 7:59 of the first period to open the scoring. Bolduc’s power-play point came on April 17, 2024 in a 5-4 Islanders win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bolduc had a power-play goal from Ryan Pulock of Dauphin, Manitoba and Ruslan Ishakov of Moscow, Russia at 1:46 of the third period to give the Islanders a 4-3 lead at the time.