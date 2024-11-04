NHL News and Rumors

Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech out long term with injuries

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
May 3, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 5-2. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders got some bad news on Saturday with the announcements that centre Mathew Barzal of Coquitlam, British Columbia, and defenseman Adam Pelech of Toronto, Ontario, would both be out long term with injuries. For Barzal, he is projected to be out four to six weeks with an upper body injury suffered on Wednesday in a 2-0 Islanders loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, Pelech is projected to be out for a similar time period after deflecting a shot to the face in a 4-3 Islanders win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Barzal in 2024-25

Barzal, who was an All-Star for the third time in 2023-24, has two goals and three assists for five points in 10 games. He is a -3, with two penalty minutes, three power-play points, 23 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, nine hits, nine blocked shots, three takeaways and 15 giveaways.

Pelech in 2024-25

Pelech has four assists in 11 games for the Islanders this season. He is a -3 with two penalty minutes, 23 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots, 127 hits, four takeaways and 14 giveaways.

Who are the Islanders injury callups?

The Islanders are calling up defensemen Grant Hutton of Carmel, Indiana, and Samuel Bolduc of Laval, Quebec. It is interesting that the Islanders have called up two defensemen when a defenseman and forward have been hurt.

Hutton has played 19 NHL games with the Islanders since 2021. He has one goal for one point, four penalty minutes, 24 shots on goal, 14 blocked shots, 20 hits, three takeaways and six giveaways.

Bolduc has played 52 games with the Islanders since 2022. He has four goals and four assists for eight points with eight penalty minutes, one power-play point, one game-winning goal, 56 blocked shots, 70 hits, four takeaways, and 23 giveaways. Bolduc’s game-winning goal came on February 7, 2023 in a 4-0 Islanders win over the Seattle Kraken. Bolduc scored from Americans Scott Mayfield of St. Louis, Missouri and Brock Nelson of Warroad, Minnesota at 7:59 of the first period to open the scoring. Bolduc’s power-play point came on April 17, 2024 in a 5-4 Islanders win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bolduc had a power-play goal from Ryan Pulock of Dauphin, Manitoba and Ruslan Ishakov of Moscow, Russia at 1:46 of the third period to give the Islanders a 4-3 lead at the time.

 

 

Topics  
Islanders NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
May 3, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 5-2. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech out long term with injuries

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  17h
NHL News and Rumors
Winnipeg Jets v Calgary Flames
Jets left winger Nikolai Ehlers sets record for most NHL points by a Danish player
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Panthers beat Stars twice in Finland
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23091319_168396541_lowres-2
Maple Leafs trade Timothy Liljegren to the Sharks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24604620_168396541_lowres-3
Red Wings trade defenseman Olli Maatta to Utah
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
Oilers captain Connor McDavid out two to three weeks with an ankle injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Sean Couturier records fourth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 27 2024
More News
Arrow to top