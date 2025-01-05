NHL News and Rumors

Matthew Knies records first career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21916463_168396541_lowres-3

Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Matthew Knies of Scottsdale, Arizona collected his first career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-4 Maple Leafs win over the Boston Bruins at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Inside look at the three goal game

Knies put the Maple Leafs up 2-0 at 3:37 of the second period. Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California and Mitch Marner of Markham, Ontario had the assists. Knies then put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 from John Tavares of Mississauga, Ontario and Marner at 3:43 of the third period. Then at 5:28 of the third period, Knies scored on an all-American goal to put the Maple Leafs up 4-3. Matthews and defenseman Jake McCabe of Eau Claire, Wisconsin picked up the assists.

It was a remarkable statistical line for Knies. He also had two assists for five points and was a +6. This was the highest plus/minus for a player in a single game this season, and was a career high for Knies. This was also Knies’s first ever five point game.

Fifth Arizona Born Player with a Hat Trick

Knies is the fifth Arizona born hockey player with a hat trick. The other four are winger Matthew Tkachuk of Scottsdale (six in total, three with the Calgary Flames and three with the Florida Panthers), centre Tage Thompson of Phoenix (six with the Buffalo Sabres), centre Sean Couturier of Phoenix (four with the Philadelphia Flyers), and left winger Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale (three with the Ottawa Senators).

Knies in 2024-25

In 2024-25, Knies has 14 goals and 10 assists for 24 points in 38 games. He is a +2 with 16 penalty minutes, four power-play points, 68 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 78 hits, six takeaways, and 21 giveaways.

First in the Atlantic

The Maple Leafs have the best record in the Atlantic Division at 25 wins, 13 regulation losses and two losses in extra time. They have 52 points and lead the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers by two points.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Toronto Maple Leafs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21916463_168396541_lowres-3

Matthew Knies records first career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25109483_168396541_lowres-2
Blues left winger Brandon Saad records third career hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25092120_168396541_lowres-2
Blues defensemen shine in Winter Classic win over Blackhawks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 1 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24904808_168396541_lowres-2
Artturi Lehkonen records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22100849_168396541_lowres-2
Alex Tuch records third career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24301562_168396541_lowres-2
Who are the two NHL drafted Latvians that beat Canada at World Juniors?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20963916_168396541_lowres-2
Red Wings prospect shines on same day of coaching change
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 27 2024
More News
Arrow to top