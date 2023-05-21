NHL News and Rumors

Matthew Tkachuk records OT winner for the second straight game

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Matt Tkachuk

Florida Panthers right winger Matthew Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona scored the overtime winner on Saturday in game two the Eastern Conference Finals. He scored from Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia and Sam Bennett of Holland Landing, Ontario at 1:51 of the extra period on the power-play in a 2-1 Florida win. Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi of Pori, Finland had taken a hooking penalty just 12 seconds before Tkachuk scored the game-winner. The Kotkaniemi hook came on Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura of St. Albert, Alberta.

Third Overtime Winner of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tkachuk only has three Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winners in his career, and they have all come in the 2023 postseason. He scored the game winner on April 26 in game five of the first round, a 4-3 Panthers win over the Boston Bruins from Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. At the time, the Panthers stayed alive but still trailed the beat out of seven series three games to two. Carter Verhaeghe of Toronto, Ontario had the lone assist.

Then on Thursday, Tkachuk scored the overtime winner in the sixth longest game in National Hockey League history. He once again scored from Bennett in a 3-2 Panthers win over the Hurricanes with 12.7 seconds left in the fourth overtime period.

Tkachuk Making Hockey History

Tkachuk tied the National Hockey League record for most overtime winners in a single playoff season. The other three players on the list are Boston Bruins right winger Mel Hill of Argyle, Manitoba, Montreal Canadiens right winger Maurice Richard of Montreal, Quebec, and Anaheim Ducks left winger Corey Perry of New Liskeard, Ontario. Hill accomplished the feat in 1939, Richard in 1951 and Perry in 2017. According to Rogers Sportsnet, Hill, Tkachuk and Richard accomplished the feat in the first two games of a playoff series.

Hill had three overtime winners in a year the Bruins won the Stanley Cup. The Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs four games to one in the 1939 Stanley Cup Finals. All three of Hill’s overtime winners came in the 1939 Stanley Cup semifinal series. The Bruins beat the New York Rangers four games to three. Two of Hill’s overtime winners cam in triple overtime.

 

 

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Kyle Dubas

Maple Leafs part ways with general manager Kyle Dubas

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Matt Tkachuk
Matt Tkachuk scores OT winner in sixth longest game in NHL history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 19 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars qualify for the 2023 Western Conference Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Jonathan Marchessault
Could we see a Golden Knights and Kraken Western Conference Final?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Nick Cousins
Florida Panthers reach 2023 Eastern Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes reach 2023 Eastern Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers
Gabriel Landeskog won’t play in 2023-24 either
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top