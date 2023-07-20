Betting big and winning bigger, Gallery Furniture’s Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale’s generosity once again shines brightly. The Houston community icon is splurging another cool million on the University of Houston men’s basketball team via a name, image, and likeness (NIL) contract.



This isn’t the first time McIngvale has made this play. He previously invested the same seven-figure sum in the Houston college basketball team for the 2022-23 season. So, why another million? McIngvale’s faith in the Cougars is unwavering as they prepare to debut in the Big 12 in the 2023-24 season.

“I look forward to a fun and fruitful partnership,” McIngvale said, already gearing up for the excitement of the 2024 national championship.

LinkingCoogs Collective Facilitate Mattress Mack’s $1 Million NIL Deal With Houston Basketball

The liaison is made possible by the LinkingCoogs collective. They play matchmaker between local businesses and college athletes, helping players score big on NIL deals. LinkingCoogs spokesperson Landon Goesling commends McIngvale’s support for the team and his personal dedication to mentoring the players.

“His commitment to our youth is inspiring. Mack really goes the extra mile to instill valuable life lessons,” Goesling expressed.

Deal Allows Ivory Coast’s Cedric Lath to Earn NIL Money on Tour of Australia

Importantly, the NIL deal is not just for the local lads. It opens the door for Cedric Lath, the redshirt freshman center from the Ivory Coast. The existing U.S. visa laws do not allow international students to cash in on NIL deals. However, a foreign tour to Australia circumvents this roadblock, allowing Lath to tap into this golden opportunity.

The basketball team isn’t the only one scoring NIL contracts at the University of Houston. The school has seen a surge of such deals lately, with local firms and credit unions showering both the men’s and women’s basketball teams with six-figure offers.

The NIL wave is a recent phenomenon, kick-started by California’s groundbreaking legislation in 2019 allowing college athletes to get paid for their personal brands. The NCAA followed suit in 2021, and today, this has become the norm across the country. In Texas, the rules are a bit more relaxed, ensuring universities can effectively aid athletes with NIL deals without any fear of sanctions.

As McIngvale signs this million-dollar NIL deal, we can’t help but appreciate his role in shaping the NIL landscape. It’s a big win for the Houston Cougars and a game-changer for the entire college athletics community.

College Basketball Betting Guides 2023