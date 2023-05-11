MLB News and Rumors

Mets and Phillies to play in London in 2024

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
London Stadium

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to play in London, England on June 8 and 9, 2024 according to Steve Gardner of USA Today on Wednesday. This will be the third two-game regular season series since 2019 that Major League Baseball is having at London Stadium. On June 29, 2019, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 17-13, and then on June 30, 2019, the Yankees beat the Red Sox again by a score of 12-8. Then later this year, the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals in a National League Central Division battle on June 24 and June 25, 2023.

With 50 runs scored in a span of two games, it will be interesting to see if Major League Baseball makes any configuration to London Stadium to try and limit the total number of runs scored. In the two game series between the Yankees and Red Sox, both teams combined for nine home runs and 65 hits.

Below .500 in the NL East

To begin the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies find themselves already below .500 in the National League East. The Phillies are at 18 wins and 19 losses, while the Mets are at 18 wins and 20 losses. The fact that both teams are below .500 is surprising considering the fact that the Phillies reached the 2022 World Series before losing to the Houston Astros in six games, and the Mets were expected by many to contend for the World Series at the beginning of the season due to their gigantic pay roll of $340.

International Games in Mexico already in 2023

On April 29 and 30, 2023, the San Diego Padres had a two game series against the San Francisco Giants. In the National League West Division battle at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, the Padres won both games. The first game saw San Diego win 16-11, and the second game saw San Diego win 6-4. Padres designated hitter Nelson Cruz of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic had five hits in the first game.

 

Topics  
Mets MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
tigers manager aj hinch early top manager candidate (1)

Detroit Tigers’ A.J. Hinch: Early Candidate For 2023 AL Manager Of The Year?

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Garrett Cleavinger
Rays relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger out for the season with torn ACL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Vida Blue
Former Athletics starting pitcher Vida Blue dies at age 73
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: NLDS-Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies
Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino & Rockies pitcher German Marquez to have Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 3 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Yusei Kikuchi
Yusei Kikuchi making significant improvements in 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Game Two-Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
Diamondbacks release Madison Baumgarner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18702231_168396541_lowres(3)
Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray out for season with elbow injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top