Mets and Phillies to play in London in 2024

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to play in London, England on June 8 and 9, 2024 according to Steve Gardner of USA Today on Wednesday. This will be the third two-game regular season series since 2019 that Major League Baseball is having at London Stadium. On June 29, 2019, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 17-13, and then on June 30, 2019, the Yankees beat the Red Sox again by a score of 12-8. Then later this year, the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals in a National League Central Division battle on June 24 and June 25, 2023.

With 50 runs scored in a span of two games, it will be interesting to see if Major League Baseball makes any configuration to London Stadium to try and limit the total number of runs scored. In the two game series between the Yankees and Red Sox, both teams combined for nine home runs and 65 hits.

Below .500 in the NL East

To begin the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies find themselves already below .500 in the National League East. The Phillies are at 18 wins and 19 losses, while the Mets are at 18 wins and 20 losses. The fact that both teams are below .500 is surprising considering the fact that the Phillies reached the 2022 World Series before losing to the Houston Astros in six games, and the Mets were expected by many to contend for the World Series at the beginning of the season due to their gigantic pay roll of $340.

International Games in Mexico already in 2023

On April 29 and 30, 2023, the San Diego Padres had a two game series against the San Francisco Giants. In the National League West Division battle at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, the Padres won both games. The first game saw San Diego win 16-11, and the second game saw San Diego win 6-4. Padres designated hitter Nelson Cruz of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic had five hits in the first game.