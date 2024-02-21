Golf News and Rumors

Mexico Open 2024 Purse: Payouts Up 5% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.45M

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mexico Open 2024 Purse & Payouts- Winner’s Share Is $1.45M

The West Coast Swing is over and the PGA Tour heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2024 Mexico Open. The third annual event will feature a $8.1 million purse with the winner’s check set at $1.45 million. Learn more about the Mexico Open 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

For the third year in a row, the Mexico Open will be an official event on the PGA Tour. While the national golf tournament has been around since 1944, the event has only been recognized as an official PGA Tour event since 2022.

This year, the Mexico Open will feature a $8.1 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points. Tony Finau is the defending champion and will return to Vidanta Vallarta as the odds-on favorite to win once again in 2024.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Mexico Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

Mexico Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The Mexico Open is the first stop after the West Coast Swing before the PGA Tour starts heading East.

One week after a signature event at the Genesis Open, the field in Mexico won’t feature many of the world’s top golfers. Despite being an official event, only one player in the top 30 on the Official World Golf Rankings competing this weekend.

However, there is still a lot on the line in Mexico with 500 FedEx Cup points and a $8.1 million purse up for grabs. The Mexico Open winner will take home the standard 18% share for a $1.458 million payout.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Mexico Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Percentage Amount ($)
1 18% 1,458,000
2 10.90% 882,900
3 6.90% 558,900
4 4.90% 396,900
5 4.10% 332,100
6 3.63% 293,625
7 3.38% 273,375
8 3.13% 253,125
9 2.93% 236,925
10 2.73% 220,725
11 2.53% 204,525
12 2.33% 188,325
13 2.13% 172,125
14 1.93% 155,925
15 1.83% 147,825
16 1.73% 139,725
17 1.63% 131,625
18 1.53% 123,525
19 1.43% 115,425
20 1.33% 107,325
21 1.23% 99,225
22 1.13% 91,125
23 1.05% 84,645
24 0.97% 78,165
25 0.89% 71,685
26 0.81% 65,205
27 0.78% 62,775
28 0.75% 60,345
29 0.72% 57,915
30 0.69% 55,485
31 0.66% 53,055
32 0.63% 50,625
33 0.60% 48,195
34 0.57% 46,170
35 0.55% 44,145
36 0.52% 42,120
37 0.50% 40,095
38 0.48% 38,475
39 0.46% 36,855
40 0.44% 35,235
41 0.42% 33,615
42 0.40% 31,995
43 0.38% 30,375
44 0.36% 28,755
45 0.34% 27,135
46 0.32% 25,515
47 0.30% 23,895
48 0.28% 22,599
49 0.27% 21,465
50 0.26% 20,817
51 0.25% 20,331
52 0.25% 19,845
53 0.24% 19,521
54 0.24% 19,197
55 0.24% 19,035
56 0.23% 18,873
57 0.23% 18,711
58 0.23% 18,549
59 0.23% 18,387
60 0.23% 18,225
61 0.22% 18,063
62 0.22% 17,901
63 0.22% 17,739
64 0.22% 17,577
65 0.22% 17,415
Total 8,100,000
66 0.21% 17,253
67 0.21% 17,091
68 0.21% 16,929
69 0.21% 16,767
70 0.21% 16,605
71 0.20% 16,443
72 0.20% 16,281
73 0.20% 16,119
74 0.20% 15,957
75 0.20% 15,795
76 0.19% 15,633
77 0.19% 15,471
78 0.19% 15,309
79 0.19% 15,147
80 0.19% 14,985
81 0.18% 14,823
82 0.18% 14,661
83 0.18% 14,499
84 0.18% 14,337
85 0.18% 14,175
86 0.17% 14,013
87 0.17% 13,851
88 0.17% 13,689
89 0.17% 13,527
90 0.17% 13,365

Mexico Open Purse Increases By 5% in 2024

The Mexico Open hasn’t been on the Tour for very long. It was officially introduced in 2022 but the tournament has increased each year. In 2024, the Mexico Open purse has increased to a total of $8.1 million, up 5% year-over-year and 11% since becoming an official event.

Check out the table below to view Mexico Open purses and winners since 2022.

Year Winner Purse Winner’s Share
2024 TBD $8.1 Million 1,458,000
2023 TBD $7.7 Million 1,386,000
2022 Jon Rahm $7.3 Million 1,314,000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13min
Golf News and Rumors
Hideki Matsuyama
Matsuyama Makes History at Riviera, Wins Twice as Much Prize Money as Masters Victory
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 19 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Genesis Invitational 2024
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Genesis Invitational 2024
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational 2024 Scorecard For Riviera Country Club
Genesis Invitational 2024 Scorecard For Riviera Country Club
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Genesis Invitational 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Genesis Invitational 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational Purse 2024- Winner’s Share Set At $4 M and Increases 11%
Genesis Invitational Purse 2024: Winner’s Share Set At $4M and Increases 11%
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top