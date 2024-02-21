Mexico Open 2024 Purse & Payouts- Winner’s Share Is $1.45M

The West Coast Swing is over and the PGA Tour heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2024 Mexico Open. The third annual event will feature a $8.1 million purse with the winner’s check set at $1.45 million. Learn more about the Mexico Open 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.
For the third year in a row, the Mexico Open will be an official event on the PGA Tour. While the national golf tournament has been around since 1944, the event has only been recognized as an official PGA Tour event since 2022.
This year, the Mexico Open will feature a $8.1 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points. Tony Finau is the defending champion and will return to Vidanta Vallarta as the odds-on favorite to win once again in 2024.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Mexico Open purse, prize money, and payouts.
Mexico Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts
The Mexico Open is the first stop after the West Coast Swing before the PGA Tour starts heading East.
One week after a signature event at the Genesis Open, the field in Mexico won’t feature many of the world’s top golfers. Despite being an official event, only one player in the top 30 on the Official World Golf Rankings competing this weekend.
However, there is still a lot on the line in Mexico with 500 FedEx Cup points and a $8.1 million purse up for grabs. The Mexico Open winner will take home the standard 18% share for a $1.458 million payout.
For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Mexico Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Percentage
|Amount ($)
|1
|18%
|1,458,000
|2
|10.90%
|882,900
|3
|6.90%
|558,900
|4
|4.90%
|396,900
|5
|4.10%
|332,100
|6
|3.63%
|293,625
|7
|3.38%
|273,375
|8
|3.13%
|253,125
|9
|2.93%
|236,925
|10
|2.73%
|220,725
|11
|2.53%
|204,525
|12
|2.33%
|188,325
|13
|2.13%
|172,125
|14
|1.93%
|155,925
|15
|1.83%
|147,825
|16
|1.73%
|139,725
|17
|1.63%
|131,625
|18
|1.53%
|123,525
|19
|1.43%
|115,425
|20
|1.33%
|107,325
|21
|1.23%
|99,225
|22
|1.13%
|91,125
|23
|1.05%
|84,645
|24
|0.97%
|78,165
|25
|0.89%
|71,685
|26
|0.81%
|65,205
|27
|0.78%
|62,775
|28
|0.75%
|60,345
|29
|0.72%
|57,915
|30
|0.69%
|55,485
|31
|0.66%
|53,055
|32
|0.63%
|50,625
|33
|0.60%
|48,195
|34
|0.57%
|46,170
|35
|0.55%
|44,145
|36
|0.52%
|42,120
|37
|0.50%
|40,095
|38
|0.48%
|38,475
|39
|0.46%
|36,855
|40
|0.44%
|35,235
|41
|0.42%
|33,615
|42
|0.40%
|31,995
|43
|0.38%
|30,375
|44
|0.36%
|28,755
|45
|0.34%
|27,135
|46
|0.32%
|25,515
|47
|0.30%
|23,895
|48
|0.28%
|22,599
|49
|0.27%
|21,465
|50
|0.26%
|20,817
|51
|0.25%
|20,331
|52
|0.25%
|19,845
|53
|0.24%
|19,521
|54
|0.24%
|19,197
|55
|0.24%
|19,035
|56
|0.23%
|18,873
|57
|0.23%
|18,711
|58
|0.23%
|18,549
|59
|0.23%
|18,387
|60
|0.23%
|18,225
|61
|0.22%
|18,063
|62
|0.22%
|17,901
|63
|0.22%
|17,739
|64
|0.22%
|17,577
|65
|0.22%
|17,415
|Total
|8,100,000
|66
|0.21%
|17,253
|67
|0.21%
|17,091
|68
|0.21%
|16,929
|69
|0.21%
|16,767
|70
|0.21%
|16,605
|71
|0.20%
|16,443
|72
|0.20%
|16,281
|73
|0.20%
|16,119
|74
|0.20%
|15,957
|75
|0.20%
|15,795
|76
|0.19%
|15,633
|77
|0.19%
|15,471
|78
|0.19%
|15,309
|79
|0.19%
|15,147
|80
|0.19%
|14,985
|81
|0.18%
|14,823
|82
|0.18%
|14,661
|83
|0.18%
|14,499
|84
|0.18%
|14,337
|85
|0.18%
|14,175
|86
|0.17%
|14,013
|87
|0.17%
|13,851
|88
|0.17%
|13,689
|89
|0.17%
|13,527
|90
|0.17%
|13,365
Mexico Open Purse Increases By 5% in 2024
The Mexico Open hasn’t been on the Tour for very long. It was officially introduced in 2022 but the tournament has increased each year. In 2024, the Mexico Open purse has increased to a total of $8.1 million, up 5% year-over-year and 11% since becoming an official event.
Check out the table below to view Mexico Open purses and winners since 2022.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
|Winner’s Share
|2024
|TBD
|$8.1 Million
|1,458,000
|2023
|TBD
|$7.7 Million
|1,386,000
|2022
|Jon Rahm
|$7.3 Million
|1,314,000