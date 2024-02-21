Mexico Open 2024 Purse & Payouts- Winner’s Share Is $1.45M

The West Coast Swing is over and the PGA Tour heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2024 Mexico Open. The third annual event will feature a $8.1 million purse with the winner’s check set at $1.45 million. Learn more about the Mexico Open 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

For the third year in a row, the Mexico Open will be an official event on the PGA Tour. While the national golf tournament has been around since 1944, the event has only been recognized as an official PGA Tour event since 2022.

This year, the Mexico Open will feature a $8.1 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points. Tony Finau is the defending champion and will return to Vidanta Vallarta as the odds-on favorite to win once again in 2024.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Mexico Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

Mexico Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The Mexico Open is the first stop after the West Coast Swing before the PGA Tour starts heading East.

One week after a signature event at the Genesis Open, the field in Mexico won’t feature many of the world’s top golfers. Despite being an official event, only one player in the top 30 on the Official World Golf Rankings competing this weekend.

However, there is still a lot on the line in Mexico with 500 FedEx Cup points and a $8.1 million purse up for grabs. The Mexico Open winner will take home the standard 18% share for a $1.458 million payout.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Mexico Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Percentage Amount ($) 1 18% 1,458,000 2 10.90% 882,900 3 6.90% 558,900 4 4.90% 396,900 5 4.10% 332,100 6 3.63% 293,625 7 3.38% 273,375 8 3.13% 253,125 9 2.93% 236,925 10 2.73% 220,725 11 2.53% 204,525 12 2.33% 188,325 13 2.13% 172,125 14 1.93% 155,925 15 1.83% 147,825 16 1.73% 139,725 17 1.63% 131,625 18 1.53% 123,525 19 1.43% 115,425 20 1.33% 107,325 21 1.23% 99,225 22 1.13% 91,125 23 1.05% 84,645 24 0.97% 78,165 25 0.89% 71,685 26 0.81% 65,205 27 0.78% 62,775 28 0.75% 60,345 29 0.72% 57,915 30 0.69% 55,485 31 0.66% 53,055 32 0.63% 50,625 33 0.60% 48,195 34 0.57% 46,170 35 0.55% 44,145 36 0.52% 42,120 37 0.50% 40,095 38 0.48% 38,475 39 0.46% 36,855 40 0.44% 35,235 41 0.42% 33,615 42 0.40% 31,995 43 0.38% 30,375 44 0.36% 28,755 45 0.34% 27,135 46 0.32% 25,515 47 0.30% 23,895 48 0.28% 22,599 49 0.27% 21,465 50 0.26% 20,817 51 0.25% 20,331 52 0.25% 19,845 53 0.24% 19,521 54 0.24% 19,197 55 0.24% 19,035 56 0.23% 18,873 57 0.23% 18,711 58 0.23% 18,549 59 0.23% 18,387 60 0.23% 18,225 61 0.22% 18,063 62 0.22% 17,901 63 0.22% 17,739 64 0.22% 17,577 65 0.22% 17,415 Total 8,100,000 66 0.21% 17,253 67 0.21% 17,091 68 0.21% 16,929 69 0.21% 16,767 70 0.21% 16,605 71 0.20% 16,443 72 0.20% 16,281 73 0.20% 16,119 74 0.20% 15,957 75 0.20% 15,795 76 0.19% 15,633 77 0.19% 15,471 78 0.19% 15,309 79 0.19% 15,147 80 0.19% 14,985 81 0.18% 14,823 82 0.18% 14,661 83 0.18% 14,499 84 0.18% 14,337 85 0.18% 14,175 86 0.17% 14,013 87 0.17% 13,851 88 0.17% 13,689 89 0.17% 13,527 90 0.17% 13,365

Mexico Open Purse Increases By 5% in 2024

The Mexico Open hasn’t been on the Tour for very long. It was officially introduced in 2022 but the tournament has increased each year. In 2024, the Mexico Open purse has increased to a total of $8.1 million, up 5% year-over-year and 11% since becoming an official event.

Check out the table below to view Mexico Open purses and winners since 2022.

Year Winner Purse Winner’s Share 2024 TBD $8.1 Million 1,458,000 2023 TBD $7.7 Million 1,386,000 2022 Jon Rahm $7.3 Million 1,314,000