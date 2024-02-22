The 2024 Mexico Open will tee off early Thursday morning with a full field in Vidanta Vallarta. Find Mexico Open 2024 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecasts for all four days at the Riviera Country Club.

The PGA Tour will stop at the Greg Norman-designed Vidanta Vallarta on Thursday for the 2024 Mexico Open. While it won’t be a particularly strong field in Mexico, there is a lot of potential for the tournament. The field is highlighted by Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard, Mackenzie Hughes, and more.

Despite the weaker competition, the Mexico Open will mark the third time the event has been recognized by the PGA Tour. It’s an exciting event and fans should be prepared with great weather and some good golf this weekend.

Scroll down for more information on the 2024 Mexico Open tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

Mexico Open 2024 Field

The Mexico Open will feature a full field that will include eight players from Mexico playing on their home soil. However, there won’t be any players in the top 20 on the Official World Golf Rankings competing at Vidanta, opening up the door for the trend of longshot winners to continue in 2024.

Since it’s an official event, there’s a lot of the line for lower-ranked players, especially with a $8.1 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points up for grabs. The field will be highlighted by Tony Finau, who is the 2023 defending champion and overwhelming favorite this weekend.

Mexico Open 2024 Tee Times

With the PGA Tour heading south for the Mexico Open, tee times will begin at 8:30 E.T. with two groups teeing off on the first and 10th hole. Groups will continue teeing off every 11 minutes until 3:05 p.m. ET.

There are a total of 44 groups teeing off in Round 1. The first group to tee off will feature Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, and Justin Lower on hole No. 1 while Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, and Andrew Novak tee off on hole No. 10.

Featured Groups for Round 1

Since it’s not a signature event, many stars decided not to make the trip to Mexico this weekend. However, there are still some key groups to keep an eye on. The first featured group will have Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, and S.H. Kim teeing off at 8:52 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Vidanta Vallarta.

8:52 a.m. ET: Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

9:03 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:15 p.m. ET: Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

1:48 p.m. ET: Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Groups 8:30 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower 8:30 a.m.* Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak 8:41 a.m. Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens 8:41 a.m.* Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox 8:52 a.m. Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky 8:52 a.m.* Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim 9:03 a.m. Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings 9:03 a.m.* Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Højgaard 9:14 a.m. Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall 9:14 a.m.* Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker 9:25 a.m. Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg 9:25 a.m.* Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington 9:36 a.m. Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley 9:36 a.m.* Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen 9:47 a.m. Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins 9:47 a.m.* Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi 9:58 a.m. Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel 9:58 a.m.* Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar 10:09 a.m. Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald 10:09 a.m.* Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie 10:20 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales 10:20 a.m.* Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa 1:15 p.m. Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley 1:15 p.m.* Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger 1:26 p.m. Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski 1:26 p.m.* Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young 1:37 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu 1:37 p.m.* Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander 1:48 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee 1:48 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm 1:59 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria 1:59 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid 2:10 p.m. James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai 2:10 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan 2:21 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles 2:21 p.m.* Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez 2:32 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn 2:32 p.m.* Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman 2:43 p.m. Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger 2:43 p.m.* Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz 2:54 p.m. Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz 2:54 p.m.* Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 3:05 p.m. Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula 3:05 p.m.* Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente

* Denotes tee off from Hole No.10

Mexico Open 2024 Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour is heading south towards the equator and the weather is absolutely perfect for golf this weekend. After the season started off with lots of rain, there’s little to no chance of showers at Vidanta.

Instead, the field will be facing warm and sunny conditions. The highs will reach 88°F and lows will hover around 55°F. Like most coastal courses, golfers will also need to anticipate the wind. The forecast predicts manageable winds but justs can reach as high as 16 mph throughout the weekend.

Check out the chart for the 2024 Mexico Open weather forecast for the entire weekend in Vallarta, Mexico below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 88 / 64 E 9 mph (14 mph) 10% E 8 mph (12 mph) 10% Friday 86/ 66 E 10 mph (15 mph) 10% E 7 mph (11 mph) 20% Saturday 79 / 68 W 10 mph (15 mph) 20% E 7 mph (11 mph) 20% Sunday 84 / 55 W 11 mph (16 mph) 20% E 8 mph (12 mph) 20%