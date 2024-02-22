Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour takes a trip to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2024 Mexico Open on Thursday. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Mexico Open at Vidanta, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.
The Mexico Open is the only national golf tournament in the country, and for the third year in a row, the tournament will be an official event on the PGA Tour.
After weeks on the West Coast, the PGA Tour will be teeing off in Mexico before heading to Florida. Following the Genesis Invitational, the stars won’t be coming out for the Mexico Open but it opens up the tournament for the rest of the field.
Scroll down below to learn more about the Mexico Open at Vidanta history, past winners, and results.
Mexico Open at Vidanta History
The Mexico Open was established in 1944 and is the official national open golf tournament in the country. The tournament has been played for 80 years and has been a part of several different tours, including the Challenge Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and more.
Recently, the PGA Tour officially made the Mexico Open an official event. Not only will the event feature a multi-million dollar purse but the Mexico Open will also offer up 500 FedEx Cup points, making it a key component to the early season schedule.
Jon Rahm won the first official event in 2022 while Tony Finau will return to Vidanta as the defending champion after securing a victory in 2023.
Mexico Open at Vidanta Past Winners & Results
The 2024 Mexico Open won’t feature the strongest field this season but it will open up the opportunity for lower-ranked golfers to earn a victory on the Tour.
Since the Mexico Open has become an official event, several top-ranked players have competed in the tournament. The most prolific winners at the Mexico Open include Jon Rahm and Tony Finau, who won the first two tournaments officially recognized by the Tour.
Currently, Finau is the defending champion and will return to defend his 2023 title.
Check out the chart below for the Mexico Open at Vidanta past winners and results.
|Year
|Tour(s)
|Winner
|To par
|Margin of
victory
|Runner(s)-up
|Venue
|Mexico Open
|2024
|PGAT
|TBD
|Vidanta Vallarta
|2023
|PGAT
|Tony Finau
|−24
|3 strokes
|Jon Rahm
|Vidanta Vallarta
|2022
|PGAT
|Jon Rahm
|−17
|1 stroke
|Tony Finau
Kurt Kitayama
Brandon Wu
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Abierto Mexicano de Golf
|2021
|PTLA
|Álvaro Ortiz
|−23
|3 strokes
|Drew Nesbitt
|Estrella del Mar
|2020
|PTLA
|No tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|PTLA
|Drew Nesbitt
|−17
|2 strokes
|Andreas Halvorsen
Gustavo Silva
|Tijuana
|2018
|PTLA
|Austin Smotherman
|−18
|4 strokes
|Juan Pablo Hernández
|Tijuana
|2017: No tournament
|Mexico Open
|2016
|PTLA
|Sebastián Vázquez
|−16
|Playoff
|Augusto Núñez
|Aguascalientes
|2015
|PTLA
|Justin Hueber
|−23
|1 stroke
|Brad Gehl
Maximiliano Godoy
|Aguascalientes
|TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open
|2014
|PTLA
|Óscar David Álvarez
|−17
|1 stroke
|Nelson Ledesma
|Chapultepec
|Abierto Mexicano de Golf
|2013
|PTLA
|Ted Purdy
|−7
|1 stroke
|David Vanegas
|Mexico
|Mexico Open
|2012
|WEB
|Lee Williams
|−14
|1 stroke
|Paul Haley II
|León
|2011
|NWT
|Erik Compton
|−17
|2 strokes
|Richard H. Lee
|León
|Mexico Open Bicentenary
|2010
|NWT
|Jamie Lovemark
|−12
|Playoff
|B. J. Staten
|León
|Mexico Open
|2009
|NWT
|Troy Merritt
|−15
|Playoff
|Adam Bland
|León
|2008
|NWT
|Jarrod Lyle
|−17
|4 strokes
|Matt Every
|Tres Marias
|2007: No tournament
|Abierto Mexicano Corona
|2006
|CHA, TLA
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|−9
|1 stroke
|Daniel de León
|La Hacienda
|2005
|CHA, TLA
|Antonio Maldonado
|−9
|1 stroke
|Mickaël Dieu
Rafael Gómez
|La Hacienda
|Abierto Mexicano de Golf
|2004
|CHA, TLA
|Rafael Gómez
|−14
|2 strokes
|Eduardo Herrera
|La Hacienda
|Mexican Open
|2003
|TLA
|Eduardo Herrera
|−10
|Eduardo Argiró
Jeff Burns
|Moon Palace
|2002
|Pablo Fernández
|−11
|1 stroke
|David Howser
|La Hacienda
|2001: No tournament
|2000
|Esteban Toledo
|Robin Freeman
|México
|1999
|Stewart Cink (2)
|Óscar Serna
|México
|1998
|Eduardo Romero
|Scott Simpson
|México
|1997
|Frank Nobilo
|México
|1996
|Stewart Cink
|Bob Tway
|México
|1995
|John Cook
|Scott Verplank
|México
|1994
|Chris Perry
|Bob Tway
|México
|1993
|Fred Funk
|Donnie Hammond
|La Hacienda
|1992
|Tom Sieckmann
|Steve Elkington
|La Hacienda
|1991
|Jay Haas
|Ed Fiori
|Chapultepec
|1990
|Bob Lohr
|−19
|4 strokes
|Carlos Espinosa
|La Hacienda
|1985–1989: No tournament
|1984
|Danny Mijovic
|Tommy Armour III
Rick Cramer
|Tijuana
|1983
|Tommy Armour III
|Tijuana
|1982: No tournament
|1981
|Ben Crenshaw
|Raymond Floyd
|Chapultepec
|1980
|David Graham
|Jerry Pate
|Bellavista
|1978–79: No tournament
|1977
|Billy Casper
|−6
|3 strokes
|Gay Brewer
|Chiluca
|1976
|Ernesto Pérez Acosta (2)
|Victor Regalado
|La Hacienda
|1975
|Lee Trevino (2)
|Ernesto Pérez Acosta
Larry Ziegler
|La Hacienda
|1974
|Ed Byman
|Lee Trevino
|Chapultepec
|1973
|Lee Trevino
|Victor Regalado
|Bellavista
|1972: No tournament
|1971
|Ángel Gallardo
|Billy Maxwell
|México
|1970
|Ernesto Pérez Acosta
|Bellavista
|1967–69: No tournament
|1966
|Bob McCallister
|Dudley Wysong
|Monterrey
|1965
|Homero Blancas
|Lee Trevino
|Bellavista
|1964
|Art Wall Jr.
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|México
|1963
|Al Balding
|Richard Crawford
Billy Maxwell
|La Hacienda
|1962
|Tony Lema (2)
|Jackson Bradley
|La Hacienda
|1961
|Tony Lema
|Antonio Cerdá
|México
|1960
|Howie Johnson
|Billy Maxwell
|Chapultepec
|1959
|Ángel Miguel
|Tommy Jacobs
|Chapultepec
|1958
|Antonio Cerdá
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|Chapultepec
|1957
|Bob Rosburg
|George Bayer
|Chapultepec
|1956
|Billy Maxwell
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|Chapultepec
|1955
|Roberto De Vicenzo (3)
|Tony Holguin
|Chapultepec
|1954
|Johnny Palmer
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|México
|1953
|Roberto De Vicenzo (2)
|Cary Middlecoff
|Chapultepec
|1952
|Bobby Locke
|Roberto De Vicenzo
Jimmy Demaret
|Mexicali
|1951
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|Al Besselink
|Chapultepec
|1950
|Tony Holguin (2)
|Antonio Pedroza
Juan Neri
|Chapultepec
|1949
|Tony Holguin
|Jimmy Demaret
Sam Snead
|Chapultepec
|1948: No tournament
|1947
|Al Espinosa (4)
|Carlos Belmont (a)
Amado Martinez
|Chapultepec
|1946
|Al Espinosa (3)
|Felix Lopez
|Chapultepec
|1945
|Al Espinosa (2)
|Antonio Pedroza
|Chapultepec
|1944
|Al Espinosa
|Percey Clifford (a)
|Chapultepec