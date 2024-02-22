Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour takes a trip to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2024 Mexico Open on Thursday. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Mexico Open at Vidanta, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

The Mexico Open is the only national golf tournament in the country, and for the third year in a row, the tournament will be an official event on the PGA Tour.

After weeks on the West Coast, the PGA Tour will be teeing off in Mexico before heading to Florida. Following the Genesis Invitational, the stars won’t be coming out for the Mexico Open but it opens up the tournament for the rest of the field.

Scroll down below to learn more about the Mexico Open at Vidanta history, past winners, and results.

Mexico Open at Vidanta History

The Mexico Open was established in 1944 and is the official national open golf tournament in the country. The tournament has been played for 80 years and has been a part of several different tours, including the Challenge Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and more.

Recently, the PGA Tour officially made the Mexico Open an official event. Not only will the event feature a multi-million dollar purse but the Mexico Open will also offer up 500 FedEx Cup points, making it a key component to the early season schedule.

Jon Rahm won the first official event in 2022 while Tony Finau will return to Vidanta as the defending champion after securing a victory in 2023.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Past Winners & Results

The 2024 Mexico Open won’t feature the strongest field this season but it will open up the opportunity for lower-ranked golfers to earn a victory on the Tour.

Since the Mexico Open has become an official event, several top-ranked players have competed in the tournament. The most prolific winners at the Mexico Open include Jon Rahm and Tony Finau, who won the first two tournaments officially recognized by the Tour.

Currently, Finau is the defending champion and will return to defend his 2023 title.

Check out the chart below for the Mexico Open at Vidanta past winners and results.

Year Tour(s) Winner To par Margin of victory Runner(s)-up Venue Mexico Open 2024 PGAT TBD Vidanta Vallarta 2023 PGAT Tony Finau −24 3 strokes Jon Rahm Vidanta Vallarta 2022 PGAT Jon Rahm −17 1 stroke Tony Finau Kurt Kitayama Brandon Wu Vidanta Vallarta Abierto Mexicano de Golf 2021 PTLA Álvaro Ortiz −23 3 strokes Drew Nesbitt Estrella del Mar 2020 PTLA No tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019 PTLA Drew Nesbitt −17 2 strokes Andreas Halvorsen Gustavo Silva Tijuana 2018 PTLA Austin Smotherman −18 4 strokes Juan Pablo Hernández Tijuana 2017: No tournament Mexico Open 2016 PTLA Sebastián Vázquez −16 Playoff Augusto Núñez Aguascalientes 2015 PTLA Justin Hueber −23 1 stroke Brad Gehl Maximiliano Godoy Aguascalientes TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open 2014 PTLA Óscar David Álvarez −17 1 stroke Nelson Ledesma Chapultepec Abierto Mexicano de Golf 2013 PTLA Ted Purdy −7 1 stroke David Vanegas Mexico Mexico Open 2012 WEB Lee Williams −14 1 stroke Paul Haley II León 2011 NWT Erik Compton −17 2 strokes Richard H. Lee León Mexico Open Bicentenary 2010 NWT Jamie Lovemark −12 Playoff B. J. Staten León Mexico Open 2009 NWT Troy Merritt −15 Playoff Adam Bland León 2008 NWT Jarrod Lyle −17 4 strokes Matt Every Tres Marias 2007: No tournament Abierto Mexicano Corona 2006 CHA, TLA Fabrizio Zanotti −9 1 stroke Daniel de León La Hacienda 2005 CHA, TLA Antonio Maldonado −9 1 stroke Mickaël Dieu Rafael Gómez La Hacienda Abierto Mexicano de Golf 2004 CHA, TLA Rafael Gómez −14 2 strokes Eduardo Herrera La Hacienda Mexican Open 2003 TLA Eduardo Herrera −10 Eduardo Argiró Jeff Burns Moon Palace 2002 Pablo Fernández −11 1 stroke David Howser La Hacienda 2001: No tournament 2000 Esteban Toledo Robin Freeman México 1999 Stewart Cink (2) Óscar Serna México 1998 Eduardo Romero Scott Simpson México 1997 Frank Nobilo México 1996 Stewart Cink Bob Tway México 1995 John Cook Scott Verplank México 1994 Chris Perry Bob Tway México 1993 Fred Funk Donnie Hammond La Hacienda 1992 Tom Sieckmann Steve Elkington La Hacienda 1991 Jay Haas Ed Fiori Chapultepec 1990 Bob Lohr −19 4 strokes Carlos Espinosa La Hacienda 1985–1989: No tournament 1984 Danny Mijovic Tommy Armour III Rick Cramer Tijuana 1983 Tommy Armour III Tijuana 1982: No tournament 1981 Ben Crenshaw Raymond Floyd Chapultepec 1980 David Graham Jerry Pate Bellavista 1978–79: No tournament 1977 Billy Casper −6 3 strokes Gay Brewer Chiluca 1976 Ernesto Pérez Acosta (2) Victor Regalado La Hacienda 1975 Lee Trevino (2) Ernesto Pérez Acosta Larry Ziegler La Hacienda 1974 Ed Byman Lee Trevino Chapultepec 1973 Lee Trevino Victor Regalado Bellavista 1972: No tournament 1971 Ángel Gallardo Billy Maxwell México 1970 Ernesto Pérez Acosta Bellavista 1967–69: No tournament 1966 Bob McCallister Dudley Wysong Monterrey 1965 Homero Blancas Lee Trevino Bellavista 1964 Art Wall Jr. Roberto De Vicenzo México 1963 Al Balding Richard Crawford Billy Maxwell La Hacienda 1962 Tony Lema (2) Jackson Bradley La Hacienda 1961 Tony Lema Antonio Cerdá México 1960 Howie Johnson Billy Maxwell Chapultepec 1959 Ángel Miguel Tommy Jacobs Chapultepec 1958 Antonio Cerdá Roberto De Vicenzo Chapultepec 1957 Bob Rosburg George Bayer Chapultepec 1956 Billy Maxwell Roberto De Vicenzo Chapultepec 1955 Roberto De Vicenzo (3) Tony Holguin Chapultepec 1954 Johnny Palmer Roberto De Vicenzo México 1953 Roberto De Vicenzo (2) Cary Middlecoff Chapultepec 1952 Bobby Locke Roberto De Vicenzo Jimmy Demaret Mexicali 1951 Roberto De Vicenzo Al Besselink Chapultepec 1950 Tony Holguin (2) Antonio Pedroza Juan Neri Chapultepec 1949 Tony Holguin Jimmy Demaret Sam Snead Chapultepec 1948: No tournament 1947 Al Espinosa (4) Carlos Belmont (a) Amado Martinez Chapultepec 1946 Al Espinosa (3) Felix Lopez Chapultepec 1945 Al Espinosa (2) Antonio Pedroza Chapultepec 1944 Al Espinosa Percey Clifford (a) Chapultepec