Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
5 min read
The PGA Tour takes a trip to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2024 Mexico Open on Thursday. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Mexico Open at Vidanta, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

The Mexico Open is the only national golf tournament in the country, and for the third year in a row, the tournament will be an official event on the PGA Tour.

After weeks on the West Coast, the PGA Tour will be teeing off in Mexico before heading to Florida. Following the Genesis Invitational, the stars won’t be coming out for the Mexico Open but it opens up the tournament for the rest of the field.

Scroll down below to learn more about the Mexico Open at Vidanta history, past winners, and results.

Mexico Open at Vidanta History

The Mexico Open was established in 1944 and is the official national open golf tournament in the country. The tournament has been played for 80 years and has been a part of several different tours, including the Challenge Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and more.

Recently, the PGA Tour officially made the Mexico Open an official event. Not only will the event feature a multi-million dollar purse but the Mexico Open will also offer up 500 FedEx Cup points, making it a key component to the early season schedule.

Jon Rahm won the first official event in 2022 while Tony Finau will return to Vidanta as the defending champion after securing a victory in 2023.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Past Winners & Results

The 2024 Mexico Open won’t feature the strongest field this season but it will open up the opportunity for lower-ranked golfers to earn a victory on the Tour.

Since the Mexico Open has become an official event, several top-ranked players have competed in the tournament. The most prolific winners at the Mexico Open include Jon Rahm and Tony Finau, who won the first two tournaments officially recognized by the Tour.

Currently, Finau is the defending champion and will return to defend his 2023 title.

Check out the chart below for the Mexico Open at Vidanta past winners and results.

Year Tour(s) Winner To par Margin of

victory

 Runner(s)-up Venue
Mexico Open
2024 PGAT TBD Vidanta Vallarta
2023 PGAT Tony Finau −24 3 strokes Jon Rahm Vidanta Vallarta
2022 PGAT Jon Rahm −17 1 stroke Tony Finau

Kurt Kitayama

Brandon Wu

 Vidanta Vallarta
Abierto Mexicano de Golf
2021 PTLA Álvaro Ortiz −23 3 strokes Drew Nesbitt Estrella del Mar
2020 PTLA No tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019 PTLA Drew Nesbitt −17 2 strokes Andreas Halvorsen

Gustavo Silva

 Tijuana
2018 PTLA Austin Smotherman −18 4 strokes Juan Pablo Hernández Tijuana
2017: No tournament
Mexico Open
2016 PTLA Sebastián Vázquez −16 Playoff Augusto Núñez Aguascalientes
2015 PTLA Justin Hueber −23 1 stroke Brad Gehl

Maximiliano Godoy

 Aguascalientes
TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open
2014 PTLA Óscar David Álvarez −17 1 stroke Nelson Ledesma Chapultepec
Abierto Mexicano de Golf
2013 PTLA Ted Purdy −7 1 stroke David Vanegas Mexico
Mexico Open
2012 WEB Lee Williams −14 1 stroke Paul Haley II León
2011 NWT Erik Compton −17 2 strokes Richard H. Lee León
Mexico Open Bicentenary
2010 NWT Jamie Lovemark −12 Playoff B. J. Staten León
Mexico Open
2009 NWT Troy Merritt −15 Playoff Adam Bland León
2008 NWT Jarrod Lyle −17 4 strokes Matt Every Tres Marias
2007: No tournament
Abierto Mexicano Corona
2006 CHA, TLA Fabrizio Zanotti −9 1 stroke Daniel de León La Hacienda
2005 CHA, TLA Antonio Maldonado −9 1 stroke Mickaël Dieu

Rafael Gómez

 La Hacienda
Abierto Mexicano de Golf
2004 CHA, TLA Rafael Gómez −14 2 strokes Eduardo Herrera La Hacienda
Mexican Open
2003 TLA Eduardo Herrera −10 Eduardo Argiró

Jeff Burns

 Moon Palace
2002 Pablo Fernández −11 1 stroke David Howser La Hacienda
2001: No tournament
2000 Esteban Toledo Robin Freeman México
1999 Stewart Cink (2) Óscar Serna México
1998 Eduardo Romero Scott Simpson México
1997 Frank Nobilo México
1996 Stewart Cink Bob Tway México
1995 John Cook Scott Verplank México
1994 Chris Perry Bob Tway México
1993 Fred Funk Donnie Hammond La Hacienda
1992 Tom Sieckmann Steve Elkington La Hacienda
1991 Jay Haas Ed Fiori Chapultepec
1990 Bob Lohr −19 4 strokes Carlos Espinosa La Hacienda
1985–1989: No tournament
1984 Danny Mijovic Tommy Armour III

Rick Cramer

 Tijuana
1983 Tommy Armour III Tijuana
1982: No tournament
1981 Ben Crenshaw Raymond Floyd Chapultepec
1980 David Graham Jerry Pate Bellavista
1978–79: No tournament
1977 Billy Casper −6 3 strokes Gay Brewer Chiluca
1976 Ernesto Pérez Acosta (2) Victor Regalado La Hacienda
1975 Lee Trevino (2) Ernesto Pérez Acosta

Larry Ziegler

 La Hacienda
1974 Ed Byman Lee Trevino Chapultepec
1973 Lee Trevino Victor Regalado Bellavista
1972: No tournament
1971 Ángel Gallardo Billy Maxwell México
1970 Ernesto Pérez Acosta Bellavista
1967–69: No tournament
1966 Bob McCallister Dudley Wysong Monterrey
1965 Homero Blancas Lee Trevino Bellavista
1964 Art Wall Jr. Roberto De Vicenzo México
1963 Al Balding Richard Crawford

Billy Maxwell

 La Hacienda
1962 Tony Lema (2) Jackson Bradley La Hacienda
1961 Tony Lema Antonio Cerdá México
1960 Howie Johnson Billy Maxwell Chapultepec
1959 Ángel Miguel Tommy Jacobs Chapultepec
1958 Antonio Cerdá Roberto De Vicenzo Chapultepec
1957 Bob Rosburg George Bayer Chapultepec
1956 Billy Maxwell Roberto De Vicenzo Chapultepec
1955 Roberto De Vicenzo (3) Tony Holguin Chapultepec
1954 Johnny Palmer Roberto De Vicenzo México
1953 Roberto De Vicenzo (2) Cary Middlecoff Chapultepec
1952 Bobby Locke Roberto De Vicenzo

Jimmy Demaret

 Mexicali
1951 Roberto De Vicenzo Al Besselink Chapultepec
1950 Tony Holguin (2) Antonio Pedroza

Juan Neri

 Chapultepec
1949 Tony Holguin Jimmy Demaret

Sam Snead

 Chapultepec
1948: No tournament
1947 Al Espinosa (4) Carlos Belmont (a)

Amado Martinez

 Chapultepec
1946 Al Espinosa (3) Felix Lopez Chapultepec
1945 Al Espinosa (2) Antonio Pedroza Chapultepec
1944 Al Espinosa Percey Clifford (a) Chapultepec
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
