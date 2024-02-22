Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Scorecard For Vidanta Vallarta

The PGA Tour heads south for the 2024 Mexico Open this week. The tournament will be hosted at the Greg Norman-designed Vidanta Vallarta. The par-71 course stretches 7,456 yards and features slow and sticky Pasapalum greens.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the Riviera Country Club course, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Scorecard Summary

Front 9: Par 35, 3,656 Yards

Par 35, 3,656 Yards Back 9: Par 36, 3,800 yards

Par 36, 3,800 yards Total: Par 71, 7,456 yards

The Vidanta Vallarta is located near the Ameca River and will have views of the Sierra Madre Mountains. The field will be facing a long course stretching 7,456 yards. Vidanta features generous fairways with an average 41 yards. Due to the spacious fairways, players long off the tee will have a slight advantage.

Overall, the course will have four par-5s and five par-3s. The par-3s are all at least 170 yards while the par-5s are mainly on the back nine.

3 Holes To Watch At The Mexico Open at Vidanta

Hole 10 — Par 4, 475 yards

Hole 17 — Par 3, 226 yards

Hole 16— Par 4, 505 yards

Mexico Open at Vidanta Scorecard

The Vidanta course is long and golfers will need to be strong on approach. Based on past course statistics, over 60% of approach shots are over 175 yards. That means players in the field will need to be good with their mid and long irons.

The most important stats to watch this weekend include Strokes Gained: Off-the-tee and driving distance.

From course stats last year, some of the hardest holes on the course include Holes 10, 17, and 16, which have averaged higher scores than any other hole.

Check out the complete Mexico Open at Vidanta scorecard.

Hole Par Yardage 1 4 415 2 4 498 3 4 445 4 4 520 5 3 208 6 5 603 7 4 297 8 4 496 9 3 174 Par 35 3,656 10 4 475 11 3 195 12 5 637 13 3 170 14 5 585 15 4 459 16 4 505 17 3 226 18 5 548 Par 36 3,800 Total 71 7,456