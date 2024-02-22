Golf News and Rumors

Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Scorecard For Vidanta Vallarta

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Scorecard For Vidanta Vallarta

The PGA Tour heads south for the 2024 Mexico Open this week. The tournament will be hosted at the Greg Norman-designed Vidanta Vallarta. The par-71 course stretches 7,456 yards and features slow and sticky Pasapalum greens.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the Riviera Country Club course, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Scorecard Summary

  • Front 9: Par 35, 3,656 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,800 yards
  • Total: Par 71, 7,456 yards

The Vidanta Vallarta is located near the Ameca River and will have views of the Sierra Madre Mountains. The field will be facing a long course stretching 7,456 yards. Vidanta features generous fairways with an average 41 yards. Due to the spacious fairways, players long off the tee will have a slight advantage.

Overall, the course will have four par-5s and five par-3s. The par-3s are all at least 170 yards while the par-5s are mainly on the back nine.

3 Holes To Watch At The Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • Hole 10 — Par 4, 475 yards
  • Hole 17 — Par 3, 226 yards
  • Hole 16— Par 4, 505 yards

Mexico Open at Vidanta Scorecard

The Vidanta course is long and golfers will need to be strong on approach. Based on past course statistics, over 60% of approach shots are over 175 yards. That means players in the field will need to be good with their mid and long irons.

The most important stats to watch this weekend include Strokes Gained: Off-the-tee and driving distance.

From course stats last year, some of the hardest holes on the course include Holes 10, 17, and 16, which have averaged higher scores than any other hole.

Check out the complete Mexico Open at Vidanta scorecard.

Hole Par Yardage
1 4 415
2 4 498
3 4 445
4 4 520
5 3 208
6 5 603
7 4 297
8 4 496
9 3 174
Par 35 3,656
10 4 475
11 3 195
12 5 637
13 3 170
14 5 585
15 4 459
16 4 505
17 3 226
18 5 548
Par 36 3,800
Total 71 7,456
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open 2024- Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Mexico Open 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open 2024 Purse & Payouts- Winner’s Share Is $1.45M
Mexico Open 2024 Purse: Payouts Up 5% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.45M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16h
Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16h
Golf News and Rumors
Hideki Matsuyama
Matsuyama Makes History at Riviera, Wins Twice as Much Prize Money as Masters Victory
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 19 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Genesis Invitational 2024
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Genesis Invitational 2024
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational 2024 Scorecard For Riviera Country Club
Genesis Invitational 2024 Scorecard For Riviera Country Club
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top