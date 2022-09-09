Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys is excited to go up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. It’s expected that this is going to be one of the best games of the weekend as the Cowboys and Buccaneers both have legitimate chances of winning a Super Bowl this season.

A season ago, Parsons was arguably the best defensive player in all the football and he did so while still being a rookie. The second year jump that he’s looking to take is going to be something to watch out for as he was a standout at Penn State University and his first year with the Cowboys.

Micah Parsons on Facing Tom Brady

Micah Parsons had a ton to say about playing Tom Brady and what it means to him and his Cowboys squad, according to NFL.com.

“We got to get him out of this league,” Parsons said laughing, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s been dominating this league too long.” “You just see his competitive nature,” Parsons said. “He has that fire inside of him. He looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you a roach. That’s what you look for in competitors. That’s why, if you a real competitor you look up to Tom Brady. You look up to Kobe (Bryant) that Mamba mentality. You look up to Michael Jordan. I wouldn’t ask you to do anything I wouldn’t do.” “He’s been pretty dominant,” Parsons said. “At the end of the day, I think just like any superhero they have challenges and they have to get through them, whether they losing that day or they lose a fight. I’d done seen Hawk get beat up. I done seen Thor get beat up, I seen Captain America get beat up, every superhero gets beat up. But one thing they always do is they always get back up and they find a way to get to their destination. So Tom may have a kryptonite, he may not. He definitely gets beat up and he gets back up, and I think a lot of people in this league are superheroes as long as you can get back up and keep going and doing the fight you’re a superhero.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Dallas Cowboys do this season, but the only way to judge how their performance is throughout the 2022-2023 NFL season is going to be on how they do in the playoffs.