Golf News and Rumors

Michael Block Caps Cinderella PGA Championship Run With Hole In One

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
usa_today_20723083.0

Michael Block’s remarkable journey at the PGA Championship continued to defy expectations, and now he has become a household name. He was hearing roars all weekend long, and none were louder than when he finished the tournament Tied for 15th, qualifying him for next year’s PGA Championship.

Paired with Rory McIlroy in the final round, the club pro had already exceeded all odds. As he approached the 151-yard, par-3 15th hole at Oak Hill, Block confidently swung his 7-iron. To his astonishment, the ball found the bottom of the cup—a hole-in-one, his first ever in competition. The ace propelled the 46-year-old Californian, who usually earns $150 per lesson at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, to even par.

“[McIlroy] had to tell me five times that I made it,” Block said after his round. “So it was a pretty cool experience to have Rory be telling me that I made a hole-in-one in front of God knows how many people that were supporting me.’

“It was an amazing golf shot,” McIlroy said afterward. “That hole has sort of given me fits all week. I haven’t really liked the look of it, and Michael stands up and hits this lovely little drawback into off the left wind, and you know, ball goes straight in the hole. It was I guess sort of when it’s your week, it’s your week in a way, and you know, I think with the way the week’s went for him, it was a fitting way to cap off his PGA Championship.”

Block Makes History

Regardless of his performance in the remaining holes, Block’s week had already etched itself into the annals of major championship history. However, he had one more heroic act left in him. With his approach on the 72nd hole landing in the gallery, left of the hole, Block displayed his skill and nerve by executing a chip shot that left him with a crucial par putt. He confidently sank the putt, securing a T-15 finish and ensuring his qualification for next year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Block’s Cinderella story continued to captivate and inspire, leaving a lasting impression on the tournament and its spectators.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features Golf News and Rumors PGA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
1492141935.5

2023 PGA Championship: Koepka Captures Fifth Major Title

Author image Colin Lynch  •  36min
Golf News and Rumors
1492141935.5
2023 PGA Championship: Payouts, FedEx- Cup Points, and Earnings for Each Player
Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Brooks Koepka LIV Miami Golf
Final Round Live Updates Of The 2023 PGA Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Third Round Live Updates Of The 2023 PGA Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 20 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Oak Hill Country Club
Second Round Live Updates Of The 2023 PGA Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Jon Rahm PGA golf
Five headlines heading into the 2023 PGA Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Jon Rahm PGA golf
How to Bet On The PGA Championship in Oregon | OR Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top