The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. On the main card, we have a fight in the welterweight division between longtime No. 12 ranked Michael Chiesa and Kevin Holland.

In Chiesa’s last fight, he lost to welterweight contender Sean Brady and he has been on the shelf since November 2021 when he takes on Kevin Holland this Saturday at UFC 291. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $80,000, and with a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $96,000.

Michael Chiesa’s Net Worth

Michael Chiesa has been in the UFC a long time and he has made an estimated $1.2 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1.5 Million.

Michael Chiesa has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2010 and cut his cloth on the Washington regional scene before making his UFC debut on The Ultimate Fighter Season 15 where he was signed after winning the whole show.

Michael Chiesa’s UFC Record

Michael Chiesa holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-6 which includes 10 wins by submission. He will look to improve her 11-6 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.

Michael Chiesa’s Next Fight

Michael Chiesa will fight former middleweight contender Kevin Holland this Saturday at UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Michael Chiesa (+125) making him the slight underdog.

Michael Chiesa’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Michael Chiesa fights out of Spokane Valley, Washington.

He is happily married to his wife Kelsi Berger.

Age: 35

35 Born: Spokane Valley, Washington

Spokane Valley, Washington Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Weight: 170 pounds

170 pounds Reach: 75.5″

75.5″ Coach/Trainer: Rick Little

UFC Betting Guides 2023