One of the top horse racing handicappers in the world, Michelle Yu hit the Early Voting-Epicenter exacta in last year’s Preakness Stakes. Now, she’s back with her trifecta picks for the 2023 Preakness. Yu’s picks include favorite Mage, along with a horse that she believes is in a perfect post position for his running style.

Michelle Yu has released her Preakness 2023 picks and predictions. One surprise, Yu is fading contender Blazing Sevens in the small seven-horse field. While Yu is selecting Mage among her trifecta bets, she also has one horse that she believes is perfectly positioned for a clean trip.

Mage is the morning line favorite at Pimlico Race Course and his odds got even shorter when top contender First Mission was scratched from the field. The colt has improved in each of his last three races and posted a career-best 104 Equibase Speed Figure during his Kentucky Derby win. With only six competitors in a suddenly weak field, Mage should have the inside track to the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course.

Bob Baffert is back at Pimlico Race Course, where he will try to break the record for the most Preakness Stakes wins. His horse, National Treasure, has some untapped potential and his pedigree suggests that he could be a contender at Pimlico.

His sire, Quality Road, was a favorite in the 2009 Kentucky Derby but was forced to miss all three Triple Crown races in his three-year-old season.

At post position No. 1, Michelle Yu believes that National Treasure is in the perfect gate for his running style. In a seven-horse race, Baffert’s horse should be able to get off a clean trip. With a top Equibase Speed Figure of 101, National Treasure will be one of the few horses that can compete with Mage down the stretch.

One horse that Yu isn’t high on is Blazing Sevens. The Chad Brown trainee beat out Verifying with a 98 Equibase Speed Figure back in October but has failed to reach that number in four races since. Since the colt hasn’t been improving, Yu is hesitant to add Blazing Sevens to her tickets, instead opting for other horses in the field.

After a distant eighth-place finish in the Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park, Yu simply believes the other horses offer better value, especially in this seven-horse race.

