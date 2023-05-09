College Football

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh, Manicuring A Top Recruiting Class, Embraces Cutting Grass, Mowing Down Opponents

Jeff Hawkins
jim harbaugh mows own grass (1)

When he’s out of the Michigan football offices and not partaking in a family excursion, Jim Harbaugh has one passion he wishes wasn’t going out of style: cutting the grass.  

Growing up, Harbaugh looks back and credits his time tending lawns as an opportunity to build character – and earn extra cash.  

Recently, Harbaugh has noticed a change around his Ann Arbor, Michigan, neighborhood.  

Few kids are outside mowing lawns.

Jim Harbaugh: ‘Mowing The Lawn Is One Of The Great Feelings I Have In Life’  

With spring practices wrapped up, Harbaugh continues to bolster the two-time Big Ten champion Wolverines by compiling the No. 1 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com, and picking up experienced players through the college football transfer portal.  

Entering the 2023 campaign, the Wolverines are among the favorites to contend for the program’s first national championship since 1997. They are expected to mow through a light non-conference schedule and trim down their conference opponents, including quarterback-needy Ohio State for a third straight season.  

In the meantime, the 59-year-old Harbaugh, who reportedly made approximately $10 million last year, continues to take pride in manicuring his lawn.  

Like he did as a teenager. A football coach’s son, Harbaugh learned early lessons pushing a mower.  

“It accomplishes three things,” Harbaugh told Sports Illustrated. “I’m clearing my mind or thinking of new plays; I feel good about what I accomplish; and I either make money or I save money.  

“Mowing the lawn is one of the great feelings I have in life.”  

That, and beating the Buckeyes, of course.  

Wolverines’ Roster Maintenance Growing Strong 

Recently, Harbaugh has been tending to the maintenance of the Wolverines’ roster. On Sunday he added his first wide receiver for the 2024 cycle when legacy recruit Channing Goodwin announced his commitment. Goodwin joins his current high school quarterback, Jadyn Davis, a five-star prospect who committed to the Wolverines on March 31.  

While the Wolverines likely will be overtaken by five- and four-star-heavy Georgia when the final 2024 recruiting statistics are released, the Wolverines certainly will land in the top five, possibly top three.  

Like the landscape in front of his residence, Harbaugh continues to mend the team’s fence line. And make sure all the lines are straight.  

When he drives to work, though, Harbaugh told SI he has been bothered by a recent trend. Few kids in the area are seen mowing their lawns or knocking on neighbors’ doors to cut their grass for extra cash.

Like he did when he was growing up.  

“It makes me sad sometimes when I drive around Ann Arbor,” Harbaugh said. “It used to be kids mowing the lawns. I was that kid, out mowing lawns, earning some money. Now it’s a truck and a crew at every house.” 

For Harbaugh, cutting grass helps kids build character and a bankroll.

