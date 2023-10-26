College Football News and Rumors

Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh’s Next Contract Will Make Him The Highest-Paid Coach In The Big Ten

Gia Nguyen
Michigan football’s sign-stealing investigation has put a halt to head coach Jim Harbaugh’s contract negotiations. Find out how much Jim Harbaugh’s next contract extension could be worth and where he might land on the list of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

The Michigan Wolverines will enter the final week of October as the No. 1-ranked college football team in the country. The Wolverines also overtook the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs as the odds-on favorite to win the College Football Playoff.

With Michigan on the brink of another CFP appearance, head coach Jim Harbaugh had been reportedly working on a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten.

However, the new deal appears to be on hold due to the NCAA’s investigation into the latest sign-stealing allegations, according to NFL reporter Dove Kleiman.

Jim Harbaugh Contract & Salary

Once one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, Harbaugh has been near the bottom of the Big Ten in terms of his annual salary.

In 2021, Harbaugh infamously took a deal for less money to stay at Michigan amid rising costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the Michigan football coach took an unprecedented pay cut, going from $8 million to just $3.4 million per year.

Harbaugh has gone 82-25 in eight seasons at his alma mater, including an impressive 53-17 in Big Ten contests, but has failed to take Michigan to the National Championship Game. He has five 10-win seasons under his belt and will likely add another to his resume following an 8-0 start in 2023.

How Much Will Jim Harbaugh’s Next Contract Be Worth?

Per Dove Kleiman, Harbaugh’s next contract will reportedly make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten.

Heading into the season, that distinctive belonged to two of Michigan State’s biggest rivals. Ohio State coach Ryan Day and former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker had the highest salaries in the Big Ten on an annual average value basis at $9.5 million per year.

That means Harbaugh’s salary would likely start at around $10 million per year, which would catapult him into the top five highest-paid coaches in college football.

Nick Saban (Alabama, $11.8 million), Kirby Smart (Georgia, $11.3 million), Dabo Swinney (Clemson, $11.5 million), Lincoln Riley (USC, $11 million), and Brian Kelly (LSU, $10 million) are currently among the highest paid coaches, per Sportico.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
