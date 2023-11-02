College Football

Michigan Football News: Staffer Alex Yood Fired After Being Caught On Video Allegedly Trying to Meet an Underage Girl

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
michigan helmet

A low-level staffer at Michigan has allegedly been caught on tape trying to meet an underage girl. Alex Yood was reportedly fired earlier this year when the program was made aware of the video. This comes as another blow to a Michigan program currently under investigation by the NCAA for sign-stealing.

Yood Caught in Sting Operation Allegedly Attempting to Meet 13-Year-Old Girl

The incident that led to Yood’s removal from the Michigan staff unfolded in a public setting. On a regular day, one would have found Yood amid the hustle of preparing for game day, but instead, he was caught in an amateur sting operation.

The sting operation was performed by an internet personality who has gained recognition for his efforts to expose individuals with predatory intentions. Yood, outfitted in university apparel, was confronted while allegedly attempting to purchase alcohol as a precursor to a meeting he believed would be with a consenting adult. However, the encounter was framed as a prelude to a liaison with a minor, a point of contention that Yood disputed.

Once the university was made aware of the video, they reportedly fired Yood around the end of September of this year.

Michigan Program Rocked by Indiscretions

The turmoil surrounding Yood arose amid broader investigations into the Michigan football program. In a separate and unrelated thread, the program has been scrutinized over claims of unethical practices, notably the accusation that members of the staff engaged in sign-stealing — a complex strategy allegedly orchestrated by another staffer, Connor Stalions.

While the intrigue of espionage may not breach NCAA regulations, the method employed, if proven, would violate longstanding NCAA prohibitions against in-person scouting of competitors.

These incidents compound a year already marked by investigations and sanctions, including self-imposed penalties on their head coach and the dismissal of another coach under a separate cloud of suspicion.

The aggregation of these events paints a picture of a storied program navigating through a tumultuous period, striving to uphold the sanctity of collegiate athletics while facing off-field adversities.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
jacksonville state mascot

College Football Upset Alert Week 10: South Carolina in Trouble in the Battle of the Gamecocks?

Author image David Evans  •  1h
College Football
matt rhule speech nebraska
Watch and Read Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule’s Full Powerful Breast Cancer Speech to Football Team
Author image David Evans  •  5h
College Football
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Big Ten Coaches Frustrated After Conference Says it Won’t Punish Michigan in NCAA Sign-Stealing Investigation
Author image David Evans  •  6h
College Football
conor stalions
Michigan Sign-Stealing Evidence: Is This Connor Stalions on Central Michigan Football’s Sideline During MSU Game?
Author image David Evans  •  20h
College Football
jim harbaugh sign stealing 2
Jim Harbaugh Won’t Escape NCAA Investigation Punishment if Hired as Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 1 2023
College Football
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Clemson
Dabo Swinney Lashes Out at Clemson Fan That Wants to Know Why He’s Paid So Much as Tigers Struggle
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 31 2023
College Football
elijah rushing dan lanning
Oregon Ducks Football Recruiting News: 5-Star EDGE Elijah Rushing Commits to Dan Lanning’s Top-10 Class of 2024
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top