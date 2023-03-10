Considering Michigan earned back-to-back trips to college football’s national semifinals. The Wolverines captured consecutive Big Ten titles. They overpowered Ohio State the last two times the rivals met. Despite all that, the Wolverines failed to capitalize on the recent success on the 2023 recruiting trail.

They filled roster holes with their 24 commitments but didn’t land a potential starting quarterback. They gathered a group of athletes who will be tasked with maintaining the program’s recent progress but failed to crack the top 20 of most recruiting lists. Michigan assembled the No. 18 class, per 247Sports.com.

Coach Jim Harbaugh is out to change the Wolverines’ recruiting process. A major move came by bringing back linebackers coach/recruiting ace Chris Partridge.

Hints of how the Wolverines’ new recruiting tactics are trending will be on display this weekend when a slew of highly ranked prospects converge on Michigan Stadium.

🎙 It's been a hectic few days for @CoachCPartridge, but the excitement level is high to be back in Ann Arbor and to get after it with spring practice! In the Trenches, presented by @meijer#GoBlue | https://t.co/jlLjykYOaR pic.twitter.com/Y3EBpdqgnI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 22, 2023

Michigan Recruiting Focus On Athletic D-Linemen

As Partridge gains his stride since returning from a stint at Ole Miss, defensive line coach Mike Elston will take center stage this weekend. The group he is hosting is big – literally.

Here is a look at some of Michigan’s top defensive line prospects, according to The Detroit News:

Brian Robinson: The Austintown (Ohio) Fitch standout gained 65 pounds over the past year. Now at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Robinson has previously visited Michigan but is also being pursued by Notre Dame and Penn State, among others. The Wolverines appear to be the favorite to earn his services.

Michigan Looking To Bolster Receiving Room

One of the weekend’s VIP visitors is Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School’s Channing Goodwin, who is teammates with two five-star targets, 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis and offensive lineman David Sanders, who is one of the top players at any position in the class of 2025.

A U-M legacy, Goodwin has been to the Ann Arbor, Michigan, campus several times. He is rated as a four-star wide receiver.

Bishop Alemany (Calif.)’s Phillip Bell also is scheduled to attend. Bell is one of the top wide receivers in the class of 2025.

As the weekend approached, Michigan reportedly was working to get Nappanee (Ind.) Northwood flanker Nitareon Tuggle and his workout partner, Mylan Graham, to participate in the recruiting weekend. Graham is a top-100 recruit.