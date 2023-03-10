College Football News and Rumors

Michigan Football Recruiting: Top-Ranked DL, WR Prospects Converging On Ann Arbor This Weekend

Jeff Hawkins
Considering Michigan earned back-to-back trips to college football’s national semifinals. The Wolverines captured consecutive Big Ten titles. They overpowered Ohio State the last two times the rivals met. Despite all that, the Wolverines failed to capitalize on the recent success on the 2023 recruiting trail. 

They filled roster holes with their 24 commitments but didn’t land a potential starting quarterback. They gathered a group of athletes who will be tasked with maintaining the program’s recent progress but failed to crack the top 20 of most recruiting lists. Michigan assembled the No. 18 class, per 247Sports.com. 

Coach Jim Harbaugh is out to change the Wolverines’ recruiting process. A major move came by bringing back linebackers coach/recruiting ace Chris Partridge. 

Hints of how the Wolverines’ new recruiting tactics are trending will be on display this weekend when a slew of highly ranked prospects converge on Michigan Stadium.

Michigan Recruiting Focus On Athletic D-Linemen

As Partridge gains his stride since returning from a stint at Ole Miss, defensive line coach Mike Elston will take center stage this weekend. The group he is hosting is big – literally.

Here is a look at some of Michigan’s top defensive line prospects, according to The Detroit News:

  • Brian Robinson: The Austintown (Ohio) Fitch standout gained 65 pounds over the past year. Now at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Robinson has previously visited Michigan but is also being pursued by Notre Dame and Penn State, among others. The Wolverines appear to be the favorite to earn his services.
  • Kellen Lindstrom: The Springfield (Mo.) Glendale recruit is gaining national attention, receiving 21 scholarship offers since early January. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is also being pursued by Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and USC. Recruiting guru Tom Lemming tweeted Lindstrom has “excellent length, long arms, good motor, terrific first step and has a nose for the ball.” Plus, he has a 3.9-grade point average.
  • Martreece Dillard: A basketball talent, the Buford (Ga.) defensive end prospect has an 83-inch wingspan. At 6-foot-5, 263 pounds, Dillard is trending as a player with upside and is also considering Auburn and Duke, among others.

Michigan Looking To Bolster Receiving Room

One of the weekend’s VIP visitors is Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School’s Channing Goodwin, who is teammates with two five-star targets, 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis and offensive lineman David Sanders, who is one of the top players at any position in the class of 2025. 

A U-M legacy, Goodwin has been to the Ann Arbor, Michigan, campus several times. He is rated as a four-star wide receiver. 

Bishop Alemany (Calif.)’s Phillip Bell also is scheduled to attend. Bell is one of the top wide receivers in the class of 2025. 

As the weekend approached, Michigan reportedly was working to get Nappanee (Ind.) Northwood flanker Nitareon Tuggle and his workout partner, Mylan Graham, to participate in the recruiting weekend. Graham is a top-100 recruit.

College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
