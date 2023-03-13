Michigan football may not be done adding to its 2023 recruiting class.

About an hour after Brandyn Hillman received a release from his National Letter of Intent to Notre Dame, the Wolverines on Sunday were quick to offer the four-star athlete.

247Sports’ Tom Loy predicted the Churchland, Virginia, prospect will eventually end up in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Brandyn Hillman Could Give Michigan A Safety Prospect

A Notre Dame insider for the recruiting site, Loy indicated Hillman was granted his NLI for “personal reasons” that could be linked to “academics.”

While there may be “some hurdles” for an institution to clear Hillman for admission, the academic issue could be Notre Dame-specific. That may explain why schools like Michigan, Boston College, Vanderbilt and Virginia offered within hours of each other Sunday.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 214 recruit, Hillman, at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, projects as a safety at the Power Five level. For the Wolverines, it’s a position of need for the 2023 class.

Hillman on Sunday also received offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, LSU, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Punter Drew Miller Makes Visit, Receives Michigan Offer

One of the top punters in the 2024 class, Drew Miller, received an offer from special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh during a campus visit last weekend.

Miller, who has also been offered by Air Force, Iowa State and N.C. State, is ranked the No. 1 punter by Kohls Kicking and Kornblue Kicking. The Mediapolis, Iowa, native also plans to visit Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State and Georgia, according to Maizenbrew.com.

In other recruiting news, 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood attended Michigan’s recruiting events Saturday. Among a host of top prospects, Underwood was joined by 2024 four-star wide receiver Mylan Graham, 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles and 2025 wide receiver Phillip Bell.