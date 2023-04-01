College Basketball News and Rumors

Michigan Moves: Basketball Team Loses Leader; Football Gets 5-Star QB Recruit; Hockey Names Permanent Coach

Jeff Hawkins
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson apparently is leaving the basketball team after three seasons.

Dickinson, who has led the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding since his freshman campaign, reportedly entered the transfer portal Friday. The rising senior was named All-Big Ten first team and Associated Press All-America honorable mention this season after compiling 14 double-doubles last season. He averaged 18.5 points and a career-best nine rebounds.

In a statement, Michigan coach Juwan Howard said: “Today is bittersweet. While Hunter Dickinson’s departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate. This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons. Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run.

“These are memories that will last a lifetime.”

While proving to be one of the college basketball’s top back-to-the-basket centers, Dickinson remains a professional afterthought. He is working on improving his perimeter game, his skill set does not translate to the modern NBA game.

A majority of NBA scouts reportedly do not rate Dickinson as a first-round draft pick. He does have earning power with NIL deals. His NIL value was estimated at $800,000 earlier this season, the third-most among Michigan athletes, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Could Dickinson be headed to Kentucky?

5-Star QB Jadyn Davis Recruit Commits to Michigan 

Football coach John Harbaugh landed his quarterback of the future. 

After missing out on two top in-state prospects, Harbaugh earned the commitment from Jadyn Davis, the No. 4 QB and No. 28-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. 

Hailing from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, Davis, a junior, threw for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns last season. 

Davis told 247Sports that Harbaugh’s first-hand recruiting tactics convinced him to spurn the likes of Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama.  

“I love that man,” he said. “I’d run through a brick wall for him. He’s someone I’m looking forward to playing under and being under his tutelage to develop my game.”

Michigan will play its spring game Saturday.

Brandon Naurato Named U-M’s Permanent Hockey Coach 

After leading the Wolverines to the Frozen Four, the athletic department named Brandon Naurato, who has been directing the team as interim head coach since August, the program’s permanent coach. 

Naurato agreed verbally to a five-year contract and the deal will be finalized following the upcoming Frozen Four, according to the Detroit Free Press. 

“I’m extremely honored to be officially named the head coach of Michigan Hockey,” Naurato said via a statement. “Michigan holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I met my wife and where I started my family. It’s where I want to be for a long time.” 

Michigan takes on Quinnipiac in a national semifinal match Thursday, with the winner advancing to face either Minnesota or Boston University in the final April 8. 

College Basketball News and Rumors College Football News and Rumors College Hockey Michigan Wolverines
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
