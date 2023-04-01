Michigan center Hunter Dickinson apparently is leaving the basketball team after three seasons.

Dickinson, who has led the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding since his freshman campaign, reportedly entered the transfer portal Friday. The rising senior was named All-Big Ten first team and Associated Press All-America honorable mention this season after compiling 14 double-doubles last season. He averaged 18.5 points and a career-best nine rebounds.

In a statement, Michigan coach Juwan Howard said: “Today is bittersweet. While Hunter Dickinson’s departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate. This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons. Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run.

“These are memories that will last a lifetime.”

While proving to be one of the college basketball’s top back-to-the-basket centers, Dickinson remains a professional afterthought. He is working on improving his perimeter game, his skill set does not translate to the modern NBA game.

A majority of NBA scouts reportedly do not rate Dickinson as a first-round draft pick. He does have earning power with NIL deals. His NIL value was estimated at $800,000 earlier this season, the third-most among Michigan athletes, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Could Dickinson be headed to Kentucky?

🌟 BREAKING NEWS! 🌟 5 Star Class of 2024 Quarterback Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) just announced via ESPN Sportscenter that he is committing to Michigan!! 〽️ The Charlotte native selected the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson & North Carolina #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EsWlnMDM1n — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) March 31, 2023

5-Star QB Jadyn Davis Recruit Commits to Michigan

Football coach John Harbaugh landed his quarterback of the future.

After missing out on two top in-state prospects, Harbaugh earned the commitment from Jadyn Davis, the No. 4 QB and No. 28-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

Hailing from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, Davis, a junior, threw for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns last season.

Davis told 247Sports that Harbaugh’s first-hand recruiting tactics convinced him to spurn the likes of Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama.

“I love that man,” he said. “I’d run through a brick wall for him. He’s someone I’m looking forward to playing under and being under his tutelage to develop my game.”

Michigan will play its spring game Saturday.

Brandon Naurato Announced as Head Coach of Michigan Hockey Read >> https://t.co/PKpiDtjJTv#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/OI6D93r14o — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 31, 2023

Brandon Naurato Named U-M’s Permanent Hockey Coach

After leading the Wolverines to the Frozen Four, the athletic department named Brandon Naurato, who has been directing the team as interim head coach since August, the program’s permanent coach.

Naurato agreed verbally to a five-year contract and the deal will be finalized following the upcoming Frozen Four, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“I’m extremely honored to be officially named the head coach of Michigan Hockey,” Naurato said via a statement. “Michigan holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I met my wife and where I started my family. It’s where I want to be for a long time.”

Michigan takes on Quinnipiac in a national semifinal match Thursday, with the winner advancing to face either Minnesota or Boston University in the final April 8.