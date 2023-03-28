College Basketball News and Rumors

Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry Starts Early With Familiar Recruits; Wolverines’ Blake Corum Gets A Lift

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
blake corum one run vs osu last season (1)

Not long after St. Edward (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong committed to Ohio State’s football program, the Buckeyes’ rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines hit close to home. 

Real close. 

So close, it started with high school teammate Ben Roebuck, a U-M commit.

Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry Reaching Recruits Early

Armstong was joined in his Monday commitment by his brother, Devontae Armstrong. It may have been 2-on-1, but Roebuck did not back down.  

“Can’t wait to beat (y’all),” Roebuck wrote via Instagram. 

Deontae Armstrong immediately shot back with a personal dig: “What school did you grow up watching? Therapy wouldn’t be too bad atp.” 

Another Ohio native, Avon four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, who pledged his allegiance to the Wolverines, did not shy away from the online banter, writing: “Congrats Deontae. But at the end of the day GoBlue.” 

Michigan and Ohio State first met on the gridiron in 1897, a 34-0 victory for the Wolverines. Michigan, which has claimed the past two matchups, leads the all-time series, 60-51-6. 

In fact, “The Game” wasn’t much of one as the Wolverines went unbeaten until 1918, posting the series’ most lopsided victory in 1902 (86-0).

The rivalry appears to be in good hands with former teammates going at it so publicly before even stepping on campus. Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked third in the nation; Ohio State is listed sixth.

Running Back Blake Corum Lifting U-M’s Spring Spirits

Before injuring his knee, in the second-to-last regular-season game, Michigan running back Blake Corum was piecing together a Heisman Trophy-worthy campaign. He finished 2022 with 1,463 yards on 247 carries and 18 touchdowns. 

But against Illinois, Corum sustained a knee injury that cost him an opportunity to compete against TCU in the national semifinal game. 

Corum shocked many insiders when he announced he would return to Ann Arbor, instead of bolting to the NFL. Spending the past three-plus months rehabbing, Corum is serving notice to the Buckeyes and the other teams on the Wolverines’ 2023 schedule. 

In a video, Corum is seen bench-pressing 225 pounds 30 times. 

Michigan’s spring game is Saturday.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
blake corum one run vs osu last season (1)

Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry Starts Early With Familiar Recruits; Wolverines’ Blake Corum Gets A Lift

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
College Basketball News and Rumors
UConn players celebrate their regional championship.
2023 Final Four Odds: UConn, San Diego State Top List of National Championship Contenders
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
College Basketball News and Rumors
usa_today_20306917.0
FAU Basketball Coach Dusty May March Madness Contract Bonuses For Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, And National Championship
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 26 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
NCAA Basketball: Temple at Houston
Mattress Mack March Madness Bets: $4M Bet on Houston Loses In Sweet 16
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 25 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler plays defense.
March Madness 2023: Four No. 1 Seeds Fail To Make Elite Eight For The First Time
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 24 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
1200x0
UConn Overpowers Arkansas, Punches Ticket to Elite 8
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 23 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
20230323210312-641cf98ff9ca851f32005e33jpeg
Kansas State Downs Michigan State in OT Thriller, Advance to Elite 8
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top