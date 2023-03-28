Not long after St. Edward (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong committed to Ohio State’s football program, the Buckeyes’ rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines hit close to home.

Real close.

So close, it started with high school teammate Ben Roebuck, a U-M commit.

Recent Michigan OL commitment Ben Roebuck and newest Ohio State commit Deontae Armstrong already embracing the rivalry. “Can’t wait to beat y’all,” Roebuck said. Armstrong replied, “What school did you grow up watching?” Gotta love it〽️🌰 pic.twitter.com/cCzu5P4lae — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2023

Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry Reaching Recruits Early

Armstong was joined in his Monday commitment by his brother, Devontae Armstrong. It may have been 2-on-1, but Roebuck did not back down.

“Can’t wait to beat (y’all),” Roebuck wrote via Instagram.

Deontae Armstrong immediately shot back with a personal dig: “What school did you grow up watching? Therapy wouldn’t be too bad atp.”

Another Ohio native, Avon four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, who pledged his allegiance to the Wolverines, did not shy away from the online banter, writing: “Congrats Deontae. But at the end of the day GoBlue.”

Michigan and Ohio State first met on the gridiron in 1897, a 34-0 victory for the Wolverines. Michigan, which has claimed the past two matchups, leads the all-time series, 60-51-6.

In fact, “The Game” wasn’t much of one as the Wolverines went unbeaten until 1918, posting the series’ most lopsided victory in 1902 (86-0).

The rivalry appears to be in good hands with former teammates going at it so publicly before even stepping on campus. Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked third in the nation; Ohio State is listed sixth.

Running Back Blake Corum Lifting U-M’s Spring Spirits

Before injuring his knee, in the second-to-last regular-season game, Michigan running back Blake Corum was piecing together a Heisman Trophy-worthy campaign. He finished 2022 with 1,463 yards on 247 carries and 18 touchdowns.

But against Illinois, Corum sustained a knee injury that cost him an opportunity to compete against TCU in the national semifinal game.

Corum shocked many insiders when he announced he would return to Ann Arbor, instead of bolting to the NFL. Spending the past three-plus months rehabbing, Corum is serving notice to the Buckeyes and the other teams on the Wolverines’ 2023 schedule.

In a video, Corum is seen bench-pressing 225 pounds 30 times.

Michigan’s spring game is Saturday.