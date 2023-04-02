The “commissioner” was eager to see what the new brand of Michigan offered during the spring game, but hoped for one thing.

“No injuries,” Jim Harbaugh told Big Ten Network before the opening kickoff at a chilly Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

Harbaugh turned the coaching duties over to two trusted lieutenants, Mike Hart and Jay Harbaugh, his son. The elder Harbaugh termed his role for Team Maize’s 22-21 victory over Team Blue as commissioner.

Michigan Quarterbacks Display Promise During Spring Game

The back-to-back Big Ten champion Wolverines played without several key contributors, including running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, wide receiver AJ Henning, cornerback Will Johnson and linebacker Junior Colson.

For those who did dress, returning quarterback J.J. McCarthy attracted a lot of the attention. Wearing an all-white “no contact” uniform, McCarthy opened the game’s first series with a wild throw that resulted in an interception.

It was the first of five turnovers for both sides. Like many spring exhibitions, the play was not always crisp, but the Wolverines’ defense appeared sharp and quick to the ball.

McCarthy, who played the entire first half, for Team Maize, rallied with a strong final drive. He completed 5 of 5 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown as the teams entered their locker rooms at halftime tied at 7-7.

McCarthy reportedly added 10 pounds of muscle so far during the offseason and finished 7 of 10 for 84 yards.

Starting for Team Blue, transfer quarterback Jack Tuttle may have taken a step toward earning the backup role, despite throwing an interception and losing a fumble. Tuttle helped open the scoring by directing a 17-play drive, capped by Kalel Mullins’ 3-yard TD run.

Michigan Newcomers Show They Belong in Ann Arbor

Here are some other spring game observations:

Ernest Hausmann, one of the nation’s top transfers from Nebraska, executed five first-half tackles, including a caused fumble. He could start alongside Colson this fall.

Transfer Josaiah Stewart played with speed and aggression, as advertised. The uptick in talent coming from Coastal Carolina did not seem to affect Stewart, who finished with four first-half tackles, including a sack.

The Wolverines’ running back room appears loaded. With Corum and Edwards returning, freshman Benjamin Hall looks like he could force his way up the depth chart. On the final play of the third period, he displayed patience along the line of scrimmage before bursting into the open field for a 31-yard run. He scored two plays later, giving Team Blue a 14-7 lead.

Former walk-on wide receiver Peyton O’Leary was named MVP by the Big Ten Network’s game announcers. He finished with six receptions for 126 yards and caught the game-winning two-point conversion with 1:44 remaining.

Hart’s winning team earned a steak dinner and Jay Harbaugh’s squad was slated to receive hot dogs.

Despite some early sloppy play, the commish ended up getting his wish. There didn’t appear to be any major injuries Saturday.