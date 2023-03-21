NHL News and Rumors

Mika Zibanejad named NHL First Star of the Week

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden was named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from March 13 to 19, 2023. In four games, he had five goals and four assists for nine points. The Rangers also won all four contests. Zibanejad also was a +7 with one game-winning goal, one power-play point, four hits, two blocked shots, and 34 faceoff wins.

Zibanejad opened the week with a two-goal performance in a 5-3 Rangers win over the Washington Capitals on March 14. Three Russians picked up assists on the two Zibanejad goals. Vladimir Tarasenko of Yaroslavl, had the lone assist on the first Zibanejad goal at 4:09 of the first period, and Artemi Panarin of Korkino and goaltender Igor Shesterkin picked up assists on the second Zibanejad goal at 14:45 of the first period.

Two nights later on March 16, Zibanejad had one goal and one assist for two points in a 4-2 Rangers win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He opened the scoring from Panarin and Tarasenko at 2:51 of the first period, and then picked up a secondary assist on a goal by Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts to close out the scoring with 50 seconds left into an empty net.

On March 18, the Rangers beat the Penguins again. This time by a score of 6-0. Zibanejad scored the game-winning goal at 5:10 of the first period from Americans Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Michigan and K’Andre Miller of St. Paul, Minnesota. Zibanejad then picked up assists on second period goals by Tarasenko and Trouba for the three-point game.

Then on March 19, the Rangers clobbered the Nashville Predators 7-0. In the process, the Rangers had six first period goals. Zibanejad put the Rangers up 2-0 from Panarin at 7:22 of the first period, and then set up Panarin with a power-play goal at 10:01 of the opening frame.

The Rangers are in third place in the Metropolitan Division. They have 92 points.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers

Mika Zibanejad named NHL First Star of the Week

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9min
NHL News and Rumors
Carson Briere wheelchair incident
Carson Briere, Son of Flyers GM Danny Briere, Charged In Wheelchair Incident
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  29min
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_17909860_168396541_lowres-2
Three NHL Sunday hat tricks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Carter Verhaeghe
Panthers set franchise record for most goals in one period
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 17 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Kirill Kaprizov and Arrturi Lehkonen out long term with injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 16 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes suffer huge loss with Andrei Svechnikov knee injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 15 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes right winger Clayton Keller named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top