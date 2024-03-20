NHL News and Rumors

Mikko Rantanen records seventh NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames

Colorado Avalanche right winger Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland recorded his seventh career National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Avalanche win over the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

How and when did Rantanen score thrice?

Rantanen opened the scoring at 6:36 of the first period from Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta. He then tied the game at three with one minute and 14 seconds left in the second period from Jonathan Drouin of Ste-Agathe, Quebec and Valeri Nichushkin of Chelyabinsk, Russia, and then scored the game-winning goal from Nichushkin at 4:15 of the third period to break a 3-3 tie. Rantanen’s first and third goals were even strength and his second goal was on the power-play.

Rantanen in 2023-24

In 69 games, Rantanen has 37 goals and 56 assists for 93 points. He is a +13 with 48 penalty minutes, 38 power-play points, eight game-winning goals, 233 shots on goal, 232 faceoff wins, 43 blocked shots, 47 hits, 37 takeaways, and 36 giveaways.

Six prior hat tricks

All seven of Rantanen’s hat tricks have come with the Avalanche. His six prior hat tricks came in a 4-0 Colorado win over the Montreal Canadiens on February 7, 2017, in a 5-2 Avalanche win over the New Jersey Devils on January 4, 2020, in a 6-2 Avalanche win over the Nashville Predators on November 27, 2021, in a 6-3 Avalanche win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 4, 2022, in a 3-2 Avalanche win over the St. Louis Blues on December 11, 2022, and in a 6-2 Avalanche win over the San Jose Sharks on April 6, 2023.

Avalanche in 2023-24

Colorado currently has a record of 44 wins, 20 regulation losses, and five losses in extra time for 93 points. They are in a first place tie in the Central Division with the Winnipeg Jets. Colorado’s 93 points are also the fifth most points in the NHL. Boston leads with 97 points. The New York Rangers, Florida and Vancouver are tied for second place with 94 points.

 

 

 

Topics  
Colorado Avalanche NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak notches 19th NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Brady Tkachuk
Brady Tkachuk records third career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks
Flyers split two games with head coach John Tortorella suspended
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22588474_168396541_lowres-2
Josh Norris out for the season with a shoulder injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
red wings walled by coyotes (1)
NHL Hockey Fans Watch Detroit Red Wings Stumble Again to Arizona Coyotes, Fall Out Of Wild-Card Spot On Women’s History Night At Little Caesars Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
NHL to play regular season games in Czech Republic and Finland in 2024-25
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top