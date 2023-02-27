College Basketball News and Rumors

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Colin Lynch
The Missouri Valley has historically been an excellent basketball conference. Most recently Loyola Chicago has been the cream of the crop but they have left for the A-10. Bradley made a sweet sixteen run in 2005 and Crieghton made one in 2007 before they exited for the Big East. But no one can forget when the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago made a cinderella Final Four run in 2018. A new crop of teams from the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference has cinderella dreams in 2023.

A Top Heavy MVC

The tournament dubbed “Arch Madness” in St. Louis, Missouri has morphed into one of the top conference tournaments in the nation over the last few years. It was a battle down the stretch for five teams in the MVC. Indiana State, Belmont, Southern Illinois, Drake, and Bradley were all positioned to land the top seed with two weeks remaining in the regular season. But Bradley ultimately emerged and put themselves in the driver’s seat to punch their ticket to the big dance. But it won’t be easy in this deep hoops conference and the MVC is sure to be one of the more exciting mid-major conference tournaments.

2023 Missouri Valley Conference Standings

logo
Bradley
16-4
23-8
W10
10-0
15-1
8-4
logo
Drake
15-5
1
24-7
L1
9-1
14-1
6-6
logo
Southern Illinois
14-6
2
22-9
W2
6-4
13-2
8-6
logo
Belmont
14-6
2
21-10
W2
6-4
12-2
7-7
logo
Indiana State
13-7
3
20-11
L2
7-3
11-4
7-6
logo
Missouri State
12-8
4
16-14
W2
6-4
10-4
5-8
logo
Murray State
11-9
5
16-14
W1
5-5
11-2
3-11
logo
Northern Iowa
9-11
7
13-17
L2
2-8
8-8
4-7
logo
Illinois State
6-14
10
11-20
W1
3-7
8-7
3-9
logo
Valparaiso
5-15
11
11-20
L4
2-8
8-7
2-12
logo
UIC
4-16
12
12-19
L1
3-7
7-8
3-11
logo
Evansville
1-19
15
5-26
L5
1-9
3-10
1-14

2023 Missouri Valley Tournament Schedule

    • Venue: Enterprise Center

    • Where: St. Louis, Missouri

    • When: Mar 2 – Mar 5

    • How To Watch: MWC Network, CBS Sports Network, CBS

 All times ET

March 2 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Illinois State vs. No. 8 Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., MWC TV Network
Game 2: No. 12 Evansville vs. No. 5 Indiana State, 3:30 p.m., MWC TV Network
Game 3: No. 10 Valparaiso vs. No. 7 Murray State, 7 p.m., MWC TV Network
Game 4: No. 11 UIC vs. No. 6 Missouri State, 9:30 p.m. ET, MWC TV Network

March 3 Quarterfinals

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Bradley, 1 p.m., MWC TV Network
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Belmont, 3:30 p.m, MWC TV Network
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 2 Drake, 7 p.m., MWC TV Network
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 3 Southern Illinois, 9:30 p.m., MWC TV Network

March 4 Semifinals

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m., CBSSN

March 5 Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2:00 p.m., CBS

2023 Missouri Valley Tournament Bracket

2023 Missouri Valley Tournament Bracket

College Basketball News and Rumors
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
