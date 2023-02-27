The Missouri Valley has historically been an excellent basketball conference. Most recently Loyola Chicago has been the cream of the crop but they have left for the A-10. Bradley made a sweet sixteen run in 2005 and Crieghton made one in 2007 before they exited for the Big East. But no one can forget when the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago made a cinderella Final Four run in 2018. A new crop of teams from the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference has cinderella dreams in 2023.

A Top Heavy MVC

The tournament dubbed “Arch Madness” in St. Louis, Missouri has morphed into one of the top conference tournaments in the nation over the last few years. It was a battle down the stretch for five teams in the MVC. Indiana State, Belmont, Southern Illinois, Drake, and Bradley were all positioned to land the top seed with two weeks remaining in the regular season. But Bradley ultimately emerged and put themselves in the driver’s seat to punch their ticket to the big dance. But it won’t be easy in this deep hoops conference and the MVC is sure to be one of the more exciting mid-major conference tournaments.

2023 Missouri Valley Conference Standings

Bradley 16-4 – 23-8 W10 10-0 15-1 8-4 Drake 15-5 1 24-7 L1 9-1 14-1 6-6 Southern Illinois 14-6 2 22-9 W2 6-4 13-2 8-6 Belmont 14-6 2 21-10 W2 6-4 12-2 7-7 Indiana State 13-7 3 20-11 L2 7-3 11-4 7-6 Missouri State 12-8 4 16-14 W2 6-4 10-4 5-8 Murray State 11-9 5 16-14 W1 5-5 11-2 3-11 Northern Iowa 9-11 7 13-17 L2 2-8 8-8 4-7 Illinois State 6-14 10 11-20 W1 3-7 8-7 3-9 Valparaiso 5-15 11 11-20 L4 2-8 8-7 2-12 UIC 4-16 12 12-19 L1 3-7 7-8 3-11 Evansville 1-19 15 5-26 L5 1-9 3-10 1-14

2023 Missouri Valley Tournament Schedule

Venue: Enterprise Center Where: St. Louis, Missouri When: Mar 2 – Mar 5 How To Watch: MWC Network, CBS Sports Network, CBS



All times ET

March 2 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Illinois State vs. No. 8 Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., MWC TV Network

Game 2: No. 12 Evansville vs. No. 5 Indiana State, 3:30 p.m., MWC TV Network

Game 3: No. 10 Valparaiso vs. No. 7 Murray State, 7 p.m., MWC TV Network

Game 4: No. 11 UIC vs. No. 6 Missouri State, 9:30 p.m. ET, MWC TV Network

March 3 Quarterfinals

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Bradley, 1 p.m., MWC TV Network

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Belmont, 3:30 p.m, MWC TV Network

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 2 Drake, 7 p.m., MWC TV Network

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 3 Southern Illinois, 9:30 p.m., MWC TV Network

March 4 Semifinals

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m., CBSSN

March 5 Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2:00 p.m., CBS

2023 Missouri Valley Tournament Bracket