The Missouri Valley has historically been an excellent basketball conference. Most recently Loyola Chicago has been the cream of the crop but they have left for the A-10. Bradley made a sweet sixteen run in 2005 and Crieghton made one in 2007 before they exited for the Big East. But no one can forget when the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago made a cinderella Final Four run in 2018. A new crop of teams from the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference has cinderella dreams in 2023.
A Top Heavy MVC
The tournament dubbed “Arch Madness” in St. Louis, Missouri has morphed into one of the top conference tournaments in the nation over the last few years. It was a battle down the stretch for five teams in the MVC. Indiana State, Belmont, Southern Illinois, Drake, and Bradley were all positioned to land the top seed with two weeks remaining in the regular season. But Bradley ultimately emerged and put themselves in the driver’s seat to punch their ticket to the big dance. But it won’t be easy in this deep hoops conference and the MVC is sure to be one of the more exciting mid-major conference tournaments.
2023 Missouri Valley Conference Standings
|
Bradley
|
16-4
|
–
|
23-8
|
W10
|
10-0
|
15-1
|
8-4
|
Drake
|
15-5
|
1
|
24-7
|
L1
|
9-1
|
14-1
|
6-6
|
Southern Illinois
|
14-6
|
2
|
22-9
|
W2
|
6-4
|
13-2
|
8-6
|
Belmont
|
14-6
|
2
|
21-10
|
W2
|
6-4
|
12-2
|
7-7
|
Indiana State
|
13-7
|
3
|
20-11
|
L2
|
7-3
|
11-4
|
7-6
|
Missouri State
|
12-8
|
4
|
16-14
|
W2
|
6-4
|
10-4
|
5-8
|
Murray State
|
11-9
|
5
|
16-14
|
W1
|
5-5
|
11-2
|
3-11
|
Northern Iowa
|
9-11
|
7
|
13-17
|
L2
|
2-8
|
8-8
|
4-7
|
Illinois State
|
6-14
|
10
|
11-20
|
W1
|
3-7
|
8-7
|
3-9
|
Valparaiso
|
5-15
|
11
|
11-20
|
L4
|
2-8
|
8-7
|
2-12
|
UIC
|
4-16
|
12
|
12-19
|
L1
|
3-7
|
7-8
|
3-11
|
Evansville
|
1-19
|
15
|
5-26
|
L5
|
1-9
|
3-10
|
1-14
2023 Missouri Valley Tournament Schedule
-
-
Venue: Enterprise Center
-
Where: St. Louis, Missouri
-
When: Mar 2 – Mar 5
-
How To Watch: MWC Network, CBS Sports Network, CBS
-
All times ET
March 2 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 Illinois State vs. No. 8 Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., MWC TV Network
Game 2: No. 12 Evansville vs. No. 5 Indiana State, 3:30 p.m., MWC TV Network
Game 3: No. 10 Valparaiso vs. No. 7 Murray State, 7 p.m., MWC TV Network
Game 4: No. 11 UIC vs. No. 6 Missouri State, 9:30 p.m. ET, MWC TV Network
March 3 Quarterfinals
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Bradley, 1 p.m., MWC TV Network
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Belmont, 3:30 p.m, MWC TV Network
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 2 Drake, 7 p.m., MWC TV Network
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 3 Southern Illinois, 9:30 p.m., MWC TV Network
March 4 Semifinals
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m., CBSSN
March 5 Championship
Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2:00 p.m., CBS
2023 Missouri Valley Tournament Bracket