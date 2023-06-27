MLB News and Rumors

MLB 2023: With Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Sidelined, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Braves’ Matt Olson Became FanDuel’s Favorites To Capture HR Crown

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

With New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sidelined indefinitely with a torn ligament in his toe, the race for the MLB’s home run champion is taking on new dimensions.

As in, different players have become favored to unseat Judge, the defending champion who connected on an AL-record 62 homers last season. He had 19 HRs through 49 games this season.

Judge established the new mark on Oct. 4, connecting off Texas Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco. He broke the record held by former Yankees outfielder Roger Maris, who slammed 61 during the 1961 campaign.

Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson New Frontrunners For HR Crown

As Judge, the heavy pre-injury favorite to repeat, heals, Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson became the odds-on favorites to capture the home run title. Entering Monday, Ohtani and Olson had 25 round-trippers, followed closely by New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, who had 24.

Since Judge suffered his injury, Ohtani, who started slowly, has put on a power surge, slamming 22 homers in June. He had the best odds at +250, according to FanDuel.

Olson, meanwhile, has remained consistent during the first three months of the season, clubbing eight dingers in April, nine in May and eight in June. His odds were +260.

There’s no guarantee Judge returns during the regular season and his long-shot +10,000 odds could be tempting if he does end up dressing during the second half.

Another injured slugger, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy, is expected to return before the All-Star break. He trailed the frontrunners by seven homers. He also was listed at +10,000.

FanDuel Odds For MLB’s Home Run Leaders

Here are the odds to capture the 2023 MLB home run crown:

Player, Home Runs, FanDuel Odds

  • Shohei Ohtani, 25, +250
  • Matt Olson, 25, +260
  • Pete Alonso, 24, +300
  • Kyle Schwarber, 20, +1,100
  • Fernando Tatis Jr., 15, +1,700
  • Mike Trout, 17, +2,400
  • Jorge Soler, 21, +3,500
  • Rafael Devers, 18, +4,500
  • Mookie Betts, 19, +5,500
  • Ronald Acuna Jr., 16, +5,500
  • Luis Robert, 21, +6,500
  • Adolis Garcia, 17, +8,000
  • Aaron Judge, 19, +10,000
  • Max Muncy, 18, +10,000

* Odds and HR totals entering Monday’s games

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

