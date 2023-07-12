Featured

MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet Outfits and First Looks From The Best Dressed

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Shohei-1-scaled-e1689111288442-1040x572

The 2023 MLB All-Star Red Carpet show was a sight to behold as the sport’s elite players paraded through Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market in their stunning attire. The players donned elegant outfits that paid tribute to the host city, showcasing the perfect blend of style and homage.

The red carpet event was a showcase of fashion, with players expressing their personal style while incorporating elements that represented the vibrant spirit of Seattle. From tailored suits to designer dresses, the players were dressed to impress, capturing the attention of onlookers and fans alike.

Seattle’s influence was evident in the details of their ensembles. Some players sported accessories and embellishments inspired by the city’s landmarks, such as the Space Needle or the Pike Place Market sign. Others incorporated the colors of the Seattle Mariners, donning shades of navy blue and teal to showcase their connection to the local team.

Let’s take a look at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet:

Shohei Ohtani

Adley Rutchsman

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Julio Rodriguez

Greg Amsinger

Zac Gallen

Ronald Acuna Jr.

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB All-Star Game MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
Luis Robert1

White Sox’ Slugger Luis Robert Out of All-Star Game Following Calf Tightness After Home Run Derby

Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara Pleads No Contest to Misdemeanor Charge in Assault Case
Author image Colin Lynch  •  5h
Featured
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden
James Harden Remaining With 76ers Seeming More Likely
Author image Mathew Huff  •  5h
Featured
GettyImages-103984815-1024x690
A List of the Top All-Time NFL, NBA Stars selected in the Major League Baseball Draft
Author image Colin Lynch  •  11h
Featured
Pascal-Siakam-Toronto-Raptors
Indiana Pacers Emerge as Favorites to Trade for Pascal Siakam
Author image Mathew Huff  •  23h
Featured
lavine7
Bulls Star Zach LaVine Purchases $34 Million Mansion in Orange County (Photos)
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 10 2023
Featured
vRa0OUo4FG
MLB: Carlos Rodon Leaves to Cheers After Yankee Stadium Debut
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top