To kick off All-Star festivities in Seattle, MLB staged the first two rounds of its draft Sunday. The three-day event continues with rounds 3-10 on Monday and 11-20 Tuesday.

In what’s considered a deep first round, the opening five picks were expected to be top-heavy with LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, Florida outfielder Wyatt Lanford, Franklin Community (Ind.) High outfielder Max Clark and South Brunswick (N.C.) High outfielder Walker Jenkins.

But in what order?

That was the true top-five drama.

MLB executives and fans are curious to see if the scouts were correct in their reports …

Big dreams started with a blank board …

While the Pittsburgh Pirates were heavily linked to Crews, they (semi-surprisingly) went with Skenes, who has drawn comparisons to Roger Clemens …

Pirates select Paul Skenes with the 1st pick in the MLB Draft! The 6’6″ junior is said to be the best college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg in 2009 after leading D1 in strikeouts (209) and finishing second in ERA (1.69) pic.twitter.com/SezWF1SdcH — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) July 9, 2023

The Washington Nationals, who reportedly wanted Skenes to round out their future rotation, earned the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner and SEC Player of the Year as a consolation prize …

#Nationals take Dylan Crews number 2 overall — look at that reaction! #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/2pot0VooDr — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) July 9, 2023

With Langford on the board, the offensive-starved Detroit Tigers appeared to have a proven college bat at the ready, but instead went with the 2023 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year …

Taking it to the Max. With the third pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the Detroit Tigers select OF Max Clark. pic.twitter.com/DcNQVGvtTe — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 9, 2023

The Texas Rangers, already with one of MLB’s top offenses, had the easiest pick of the night …

Welcome Wyatt! With the 4th pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected OF Wyatt Langford. #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/SAVqqpoRCE — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 9, 2023

Sticking to the pre-draft script, the Minnesota Twins nabbed a sweet swinger who could have the best all-around tools …

Walk it like he talks it! With the 5th pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, we have selected @WalkerJenkins6! pic.twitter.com/hUkcrbG0Co — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 9, 2023

The Pirates picked first overall for the sixth time, the most among all MLB franchises. In 2021, they selected catcher Henry Davis, who is hitting .246 in 19 games this season …

For the sixth time in franchise history, the Pittsburgh Pirates have the opportunity to select the best prospect in baseball with the first overall pick in the MLB Draft. https://t.co/mkHeZDzM7Z — Tribune-Review Sports (@TribSports) July 8, 2023

LSU teammates made MLB Draft history …

LSU’s Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews are the first pair of teammates in MLB Draft history to go 1 and 2 overall ⚾ pic.twitter.com/7WD2n823Ay — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2023

Did the Tigers pick Clark in a move to save bonus money for later picks? They also had the 37th and 45th selections Sunday …

Tigers select Max Clark with the 3rd overall pick in the MLB Draft! Gatorade’s Player of the Year has some of the best speed and fielding in the Draft. He also pitches on occasion, clocking fastballs up to 97 mph pic.twitter.com/WDEgVZt1S7 — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) July 9, 2023

