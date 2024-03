MLB Opening Day Schedule: How to Watch, How to Listen, Betting Odds & More!

Ah, yes! Baseball is back!

Welcome to one of the greatest days on the sports calendar, MLB Opening Day. From 3:05 PM today, Thursday, March 28 through November 2* there will be baseball almost every day. Buckle in and enjoy the ride that will be the 2024 MLB regular season.

*- if necessary

Here’s a look at the MLB Opening Day schedule including how to watch, how to listen, betting odds and more!

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles | 3:05 PM | Oriole Park at Camden Yards

📺 Angels- Bally Sports West | Orioles- MASN

📻 Angels- 98 Rock FM | Angels- KLAA 830 AM

💰Angels- +156 | Orioles- -170

⚾️ Angels- LHP Patrick Sandoval | Orioles- RHP Corbin Burnes

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds | 4:10 PM | Great American Ballpark

📺 Nationals- MASN2 | Reds- Bally Sports Ohio

📻 Nationals- 106.7 THE Fan | Reds- WLW 700 AM

💰 Nationals- +135 | Reds- -147

⚾️ Nationals- Josiah Gray | Reds- RHP Frankie Montas

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres (1-1) | 4:10 PM | PETCO Park

📺 Padres- Padres.com/MLB.TV | Giants- NBC Sports Bay Area

📻 Padres- KWFN 97.3 FM/XEMO 860 AM | Giants- KNBR 680 AM/ 1510-AM KSFN

💰Padres- -105 | Giants- -105

⚾️ Padres- RHP Yu Darvish | Giants- RHP Logan Webb

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1) | 4:10 PM | Dodger Stadium

📺 Cardinals- Bally Sports Midwest | Dodgers- SportsNet LA | National- MLB Network

📻 Cardinals- KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM | Dodgers- Dodgers Radio AM570

💰Cardinals- +199 | Dodgers- -222

⚾️ Cardinals- RHP Miles Mikolas | Dodgers- RHP Tyler Glasnow

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays | 4:10 PM | Tropicana Field

📺 Blue Jays- SportsNet, TVA Sports | Rays- Bally Sports Sun | National- MLB Network

📻 Blue Jays- SportsNet.ca | Rays- WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM

💰Blue Jays- +121 | Rays- -132

⚾️ Blue Jays- RHP Braxton Berrios | Rays- RHP Zach Eflin

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals | 4:10 PM | Kauffman Stadium

📺 Twins- Bally Sports North | Royals- Bally Sports Kansas City

📻 Twins- TIBN, WCCO 830 AM, The Wolf 102.9 FM | Royals- KCSP 610 AM

💰Twins- -125 | Royals- +115

⚾️ Twins- RHP Pablo Lopez | Royals- LHP Cole Ragans

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox | 4:10 PM | Guaranteed Rate Field

📺 Tigers- Bally Sports Detroit | White Sox- NBC Sports Chicago

📻 Tigers- 97.1 FM The Ticket | White Sox- WMVP 1000 AM

💰 Tigers- -152 | White Sox- +139

⚾️ Tigers- LHP Tarik Skubal | White Sox- LHP Garrett Crochet

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins | 4:10 PM | LoanDepot Park

📺 Pirates- SportsNet Pittsburgh | Marlins- Bally Sports Florida

📻 Pirates- KDKA-FM 93.7 | Marlins- Fox Sports 940AM

💰Pirates- +114 | Marlins- -134

⚾️ Pirates- RHP Mitch Keller | Miami- LHP Jesus Luzardo

New York Yankees at Houston Astros | 4:10 PM | Minute Maid Park

📺 Yankees- YES Network | Astros- Space City Home Network

📻 Yankees- SportsRadio 66 WFAN/101.9 FM | Astros- KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2

💰Yankees- +139 | Astros- -152

⚾️ Yankees- LHP Nestor Cortes | Astros- LHP Framber Valdez

Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers | 7:35 PM | Globe Life Park

📺 National- ESPN

📻 Cubs- 670 AM The Score | Rangers- 105.3 FM The Fan

💰Cubs- +104 | Rangers- -114

⚾️ Cubs- LHP Justin Steele | Rangers- RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics | 10:07 PM | Oakland Coliseum

📺 Guardians- Bally Sports Great Lakes | Athletics- NBC Sports California

📻 Guardians- WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM | Athletics- A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960AM

💰 Guardians- -145 | Athletics- +133

⚾️ Guardians- RHP Shane Beiber | Athletics- LHP Alex Wood

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks | 10:10 PM | Chase Field

📺 Rockies- Rockies.com/MLB.tv | Diamondbacks- dbacks.com/MLB.tv

📻 Rockies- KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM | Diamondbacks- 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

💰Rockies- +190 | Diamondbacks- -210

⚾️ Rockies- LHP Kyle Freeland | Diamondbacks- RHP Zac Gallen

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners | 10:10 PM | T-Mobile Park

📺 Red Sox- NESN | Mariners- ROOT Northwest | National- MLB Network

📻 Red Sox- WEEI 93.7 FM | Mariners- KIRO 710 AM

💰Red Sox- +139 | Mariners- -152

⚾️ Red Sox- RHP Brayan Bello | RHP Luis Castillo

Bettings odds are courtesy of BetOnline.ag.