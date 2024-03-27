MLB Power Rankings Heading into Opening Day 2024

Ranking Team Trending

1 Texas Rangers — Right now, the Texas Rangers are still the reigning and defending World Champs. That immediately puts them at the top of the power rankings…for now. 2024 Predicted Record: 82-80

2 Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1) — The Dodgers loaded up in the offseason adding starting pitcher’s Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Oh yeah, they also added that Shohei Ohtani guy. LA should stay towards the top of the power rankings all season long if they can keep the off the field distractions to a minimum. 2024 Predicted Record: 92-68

3 Atlanta Braves — The Atlanta Braves enter the regular season with one of the most potent lineups in baseball. The Braves also have one of the top rotations headlined by Chris Sale, Max Fried, and Spencer Strider. Atlanta will be looking to exercise the demons of two consecutive postseason embarrassments. 2024 Predicted Record: 97-65

4 Philadelphia Phillies — After disappointing exits in two consecutive postseasons, the Philadelphia Phillies enter the regular season on a mission. Win the World Series. It was a quiet offseason for the Fightins, a team that returns essentially the same lineup, rotation, and ‘pen from 2023. 2024 Predicted Record: 85-77

5 Baltimore Orioles — The Baltimore Orioles are looking to build off a breakout 2023 season. The O’s won an American League best 101 games last season enroute to their first AL East title in nearly a decade. Despite the tremendous regular season, the O’s were swept out of the postseason in the ALDS by Texas. Baltimore has added more fire power to the pitching rotation acquiring Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee earlier this offseason. Hopes are high in Charm City for another division title and a deeper postseason run. 2024 Predicted Record: 85-77

6 Houston Astros — The Houston Astros will look to avenge last season’s ALCS loss to the Texas Rangers and they will do so with a new skipper. Longtime bench coach Joe Espada will take over for Dusty Baker, who retired after the ALCS. Houston solidified their bullpen signing free agent closer Josh Hader to a 5-year, $95 million contract. The Astros also signed second baseman Jose Altuve to an extension making him an “Astro for life.” 2024 Predicted Record: 90-72

7 New York Yankees — The New York Yankees returned to being the New York Yankees this offseason. The club acquired power hitting outfielder Juan Soto from San Deigo to pair with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. The Bombers also added OF Alex Verdugo from the rival Boston Red Sox and solidified their rotation adding SP Marcus Stroman as a free agent. 2024 Predicted Finish: 88-74

8 Arizona Diamondbacks — The Snakes shocked the baseball world in 2023 taking out the heavily favored Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies enroute to their first NL Pennant since 2001. They once again shocked the baseball world just a few days ago signing free agent starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery will join a fairly stacked rotation that includes Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. 2024 Predicted Finish: 84-78

9 Tampa Bay Rays — The Tampa Bay Rays took the Orioles down to the wire in the race for the AL East title in 2023. Much of the same is expected from Tampa in 2024. Predicted Finish: 86-76

10 Toronto Blue Jays — Toronto looks to build off a disappointing 2023 season that ended in the American League Wild Card Series. The Jays will have to replace the production provided by Matt Chapman, who left in free agency for San Francisco. Predicted Finish: 85-77

11 Seattle Mariners — The 2023 season was a disappointing one for the Seattle Mariners. The M’s finished 88-74 but collapsed down the stretch and relinquished first place in the AL West and ultimately a postseason berth. The Mariners will look to build off the disappointing finish and return to the postseason. 2024 Predicted Finish: 85-77

12 Milwaukee Brewers — The Milwaukee Brewers enter the 2024 season as a club in a state of flux. The Brew Crew traded ace pitcher Corbin Burnes to Baltimore in early February seemingly ushering in a bit of a rebuild. However, Milwaukee sign free agent 1B/DH Rhys Hoskins and SP Wade Miley. The Brewers should be competitive in a weak NL Central. 2024 Predicted Finish: 80-82

13 Chicago Cubs — The 2024 season is a season of change for the Cubbies. Chicago fired longtime skipper David Ross after the club was unable to dig out of an early season hole. The Cubs missed the 2023 MLB Postseason by one game. Chicago brought on veteran manager Craig Council, who spent the previous nine seasons with rival Milwaukee. The Cubs added big time free agent pitcher Shota Imanaga and reliever Hector Neris. Chicago was also able to bring back former MVP Cody Bellinger, who signed a 3-year, $80 million deal in late February. 2024 Predicted Finish: 82-80

14 Minnesota Twins — The Minnesota Twins will look to build off of their 2023 AL Central title in 2024. Minnesota is still the class of a weak AL Central division. 2024 Predicted Finish: 84-78

15 San Diego Padres (1-1) — The San Diego Padres hope that the disastrous 2023 season was simply a blip. The Friars will look a little different heading into 2024 without the likes of Blake Snell, Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Rich Hill, and Seth Lugo. 2024 Predicted Finish: 82-78

16 Cincinnati Reds — Will manager David Bell be able to get by with yet another mediocre season at the base of Devil’s Backbone? The 2023 Reds finished 82-80 and the 2024 team looks to be just about the same despite a weak NL Central. 2024 Predicted Finish: 78-84

17 Boston Red Sox — When was the last time the Boston Red Sox sat this low on a preseason power ranking? Fenway Sports Group revamped the Red Sox front office heading into 2024 by firing Chiam Bloom and GM Brian O’Halloran. Fromer player Craig Breslow has taken over as the key front office figure in Boston. The Red Sox traded away Alex Verdugo (NYY) and Chris Sale (ATL) during the offseason and added very little to the Big League roster. 2024 Predicted Finish: 80-82

18 St. Louis Cardinals — The St. Louis Cardinals hope the 2023 season was just a flash in the pan. The Cards ended 71-91 and were “sellers” at the MLB trade deadline for the first time in recent memory. 2024 Predicted Finish: 83-79

19 San Francisco Giants — The 2024 San Francisco Giants will look very different from the 2023 version. Vet Bob Melvin takes over as manager for Gabe Kapler. The Giants added some big name players during free agency including SP Blake Snell, DH/C Jorge Soler, and 3B Matt Chapman. San Fran also dipped into the international pool signing former KBO standout Jung-hoo Lee. 2024 Predicted Finish: 83-79

20 New York Mets — #LOLMets 2024 Predicted Finish: 81-81

21 Detroit Tigers — The Detroit Tigers will look to take advantage of a mediocre at best AL Central division. Manager AJ Hinch will have a series of veteran arms to lean on including free agent acquisitions Jack Flaherty, Kenta Maeda, and Shelby Miller. 2024 Predicted Finish: 79-83

22 Cleveland Guardians — Like Detroit, the Cleveland Guardians will look to take advantage of a mediocre AL Central. First year manager Stephen Vogt will have many of the same players that are just two years removed from a 92-win season. 2024 Predicted Finish: 80-82

23 Miami Marlins — The Miami Marlins surprised the baseball world earning their first full season postseason berth in 20-years. Skip Schumaker’s club will likely be battling for third in the top-heavy NL East but could make another run at a wild card berth. 2024 Predicted Finish: 80-82

24 Pittsburgh Pirates — The Pittsburgh Pirates will once again be scuffling along in the NL Central. Perhaps the acquisitions of RP Aroldis Chapman, SP Josh Fleming, SP Martin Perez, and C Yasmani Grandal will make a few games difference for the Buccos. 2024 Predicted Finish: 77-85

25 Los Angeles Angels — The Los Angeles Angles enter year one without Shohei Ohtani and they do so with new skipper Ron Washington. “Wash” should be able to get the most out of his young players including Logan O’Hoppe and Mickey Moniak. Questions abound about the future of Mike Trout in Anaheim. 2024 Predicted Finish: 78-84

26 Kansas City Royals — Cherry Hill West product JJ Picollo has a lot of work to do after his first year as GM in KC. The Royals finished near the bottom of the AL at 56-106 in 2023 and 2024 doesn’t seem to be that much better. The Royals did make an investment in star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who signed an 11-year, $288+ million contract in February. 2024 Predicted Finish: 76-86

27 Washington Nationals — Well, at least the Nats aren’t the Mets. Actually, we’re not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing!?! Washington may be able to improve on their 71-91 record in 2023 but not by much. The Nats will likely be fighting for the bottom of the NL East. 2024 Predicted Finish: 66-96

28 Chicago White Sox — Well, at least the White Sox are getting a new ballpark! It looks like it’s going to be another rough year on the southside for the pale hose. 2024 Predicted Finish: 67-95

29 Colorado Rockies — Good news for the Rox, they’re not the A’s! The 2024 Colorado Rockies will likely finish in the basement of the National League. It could also be the swan song for Charlie Blackmon in the Mile High City. 2024 Predicted Finish: 63-99