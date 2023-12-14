MLB Spring Breakout: MLB’s Newest Concept to Showcase MLB Prospects

Major League Baseball unveiled a minor-league only showcase event aimed at putting more eyeballs on baseball’s up and comers. Called the “Spring Breakout,” the prospect only event will feature 20-25 of MLB’s top prospects from all 30 MLB ball clubs, the league announced on Wednesday. The event is set to run from March 14-17, 2024, at Spring Training sites in Arizona and Florida, respectively. Select games are set to be broadcast on MLB Network.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred explained the genesis of the event in the league’s press release:

“Spring Breakout will provide a new opportunity to showcase the future stars of the game as they continue on their journey to the Major Leagues. Our fans will get unique opportunities to meet our best prospects, get autographs and see the next generation of Major Leaguers up close. We are thrilled that Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and all of our Clubs are working closer than ever to grow the game and to shine a brighter light on our future All-Stars.” — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on the Spring Breakout

Player rosters will be announced closer to the start of Spring Breakout, the league announced. In an interesting development, prospects are eligible to play regardless of previous MiLB experience or level of play. The idea being a Triple-A player on the cusp of the Big Leagues will be paired with an up and comer from Rookie-A ball. While it hasn’t been announced, the selected prospects will more than likely come from MLB Pipeline’s Top Prospect list. MLB Pipeline is the league’s database for prospect ranking and has slowly been overtaking prospect ranking sites such as Baseball America.

The first game of the Spring Breakout will feature the Texas Rangers prospects hosting the Cincinnati Reds prospects from Surprise Stadium in Arizona. First pitch of that game is set for 6:05 PM/ET. The Grapefruit League Spring Breakout will begin an hour later in Bradenton, FL when the Baltimore Orioles prospects tangle with the Pittsburgh Pirates prospects from LECOM Park. All games will be seven innings in length. In a fun twist, twelve games will be paired with MLB Spring Training games to provide fans with a two-for-one, traditional double-header.

Here’s a complete look at MLB Spring Breakout including game schedules and more!

MLB Spring Breakout Schedule: Cactus League

MLB Spring Breakout Schedule: Grapefruit League

MLB Spring Breakout Double Headers

The following games will be paired with MLB Spring Training games from Arizona and Florida as part of a double-header:

Thursday, March 14 : Reds at Rangers | 6:05 PM | Suprise, AZ

: Reds at Rangers | 6:05 PM | Suprise, AZ Thursday, March 14 : Orioles at Pirates | 7:05 PM | Bradenton, FL

: Orioles at Pirates | 7:05 PM | Bradenton, FL Friday, March 15 : Marlins at Cardinals | 2:05 PM | Jupiter, FL

: Marlins at Cardinals | 2:05 PM | Jupiter, FL Friday, March 15 : Nationals at Mets | 3:10 PM | Port St. Lucie, FL

: Nationals at Mets | 3:10 PM | Port St. Lucie, FL Friday, March 15 : Giants at Athletics | 7:05 PM | Mesa, AZ

: Giants at Athletics | 7:05 PM | Mesa, AZ Saturday, March 16 : Blue Jays at Yankees | 4:05 PM | Tampa, FL

: Blue Jays at Yankees | 4:05 PM | Tampa, FL Saturday, March 16 : Dodgers at Angels | 4:10 PM | Tempe, AZ

: Dodgers at Angels | 4:10 PM | Tempe, AZ Saturday, March 16 : Guardians at Reds | 7:05 PM | Goodyear, AZ

: Guardians at Reds | 7:05 PM | Goodyear, AZ Saturday, March 16 : D-backs at Rockies | 7:10 PM | Scottsdale, AZ

: D-backs at Rockies | 7:10 PM | Scottsdale, AZ Sunday, March 17 : Astros at Cardinals | 10:05 AM | Jupiter, FL

: Astros at Cardinals | 10:05 AM | Jupiter, FL Sunday, March 17: Brewers at Royals | 4:05 PM | Phoenix, AZ