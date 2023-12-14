MLB News and Rumors

MLB Spring Breakout: MLB’s Newest Concept to Showcase MLB Prospects

Author image
mikelipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_20134528 (1)

Major League Baseball unveiled a minor-league only showcase event aimed at putting more eyeballs on baseball’s up and comers. Called the “Spring Breakout,” the prospect only event will feature 20-25 of MLB’s top prospects from all 30 MLB ball clubs, the league announced on Wednesday. The event is set to run from March 14-17, 2024, at Spring Training sites in Arizona and Florida, respectively. Select games are set to be broadcast on MLB Network. 

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred explained the genesis of the event in the league’s press release:

“Spring Breakout will provide a new opportunity to showcase the future stars of the game as they continue on their journey to the Major Leagues. Our fans will get unique opportunities to meet our best prospects, get autographs and see the next generation of Major Leaguers up close. We are thrilled that Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and all of our Clubs are working closer than ever to grow the game and to shine a brighter light on our future All-Stars.”

— MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on the Spring Breakout

Player rosters will be announced closer to the start of Spring Breakout, the league announced. In an interesting development, prospects are eligible to play regardless of previous MiLB experience or level of play. The idea being a Triple-A player on the cusp of the Big Leagues will be paired with an up and comer from Rookie-A ball. While it hasn’t been announced, the selected prospects will more than likely come from MLB Pipeline’s Top Prospect list. MLB Pipeline is the league’s database for prospect ranking and has slowly been overtaking prospect ranking sites such as Baseball America. 

The first game of the Spring Breakout will feature the Texas Rangers prospects hosting the Cincinnati Reds prospects from Surprise Stadium in Arizona. First pitch of that game is set for 6:05 PM/ET. The Grapefruit League Spring Breakout will begin an hour later in Bradenton, FL when the Baltimore Orioles prospects tangle with the Pittsburgh Pirates prospects from LECOM Park. All games will be seven innings in length. In a fun twist, twelve games will be paired with MLB Spring Training games to provide fans with a two-for-one, traditional double-header. 

Here’s a complete look at MLB Spring Breakout including game schedules and more!

MLB Spring Breakout Schedule: Cactus League

MLB Spring Breakout: MLB's Newest Concept to Showcase MLB Prospects

MLB Spring Breakout Schedule: Grapefruit League

MLB Spring Breakout: MLB's Newest Concept to Showcase MLB Prospects

MLB Spring Breakout Double Headers

The following games will be paired with MLB Spring Training games from Arizona and Florida as part of a double-header:

  • Thursday, March 14: Reds at Rangers | 6:05 PM | Suprise, AZ
  • Thursday, March 14: Orioles at Pirates | 7:05 PM | Bradenton, FL
  • Friday, March 15: Marlins at Cardinals | 2:05 PM | Jupiter, FL
  • Friday, March 15: Nationals at Mets | 3:10 PM | Port St. Lucie, FL
  • Friday, March 15: Giants at Athletics | 7:05 PM | Mesa, AZ
  • Saturday, March 16: Blue Jays at Yankees | 4:05 PM | Tampa, FL
  • Saturday, March 16: Dodgers at Angels | 4:10 PM | Tempe, AZ
  • Saturday, March 16: Guardians at Reds | 7:05 PM | Goodyear, AZ
  • Saturday, March 16: D-backs at Rockies | 7:10 PM | Scottsdale, AZ
  • Sunday, March 17: Astros at Cardinals | 10:05 AM | Jupiter, FL
  • Sunday, March 17: Brewers at Royals | 4:05 PM | Phoenix, AZ
Topics  
MLB MLB All-Star Game MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

mikelipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By mikelipinski

mikelipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By mikelipinski

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18314303_168396541_lowres-2

Pirates sign first baseman Rowdy Tellez

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21459424_168396541_lowres-2
Nationals sign third baseman Nick Senzel and relief pitcher Dylan Floro
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  51min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21198905_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers trade Victor Gonzalez to the Yankees
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Royals sign pitchers Chris Stratton and Seth Lugo
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_16508408 (1)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: The Latest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors from the MLB Hot Stove
Author image mikelipinski  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants
Royals and Tigers bring back relief pitchers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  10h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18642437_168396541_lowres-2
Guardians make multiple catcher moves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  10h
More News
Arrow to top